The governor of Rivers State, Sinmilanayi Fubara, congratulated the former governor and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesome Wike, on his 56th birthday.

Governor Fubara made his felicitations public on his X account at 7:18 am on Wednesday, 13 December 2023.

Fubara’s message reads:

Hearty Congratulations,

YOUR EXCELLENCY

I congratulate my Oga, His Excellency, Chief (Dr.) Barr. Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, CON, GSSRS, Life Bencher, immediate Past Governor of Rivers State and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, on his 56th birthday today, December 13.2023.

Your Excellency, my dear wife and I, and the good people of Rivers State, join your family and friends to felicitate you on this day.

We sincerely pray that your new age brings you joy and good health.

Once again, happy birthday and hearty congratulations.

Fubara’s message comes despite the ongoing influence tussle between him and Wike.

Recall that the raging political conflict between Chief Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Governor of Rivers State, blew open in the early hours of October 23, with the State Assembly Complex providing the main battleground.

