My government not elected to pay salaries alone —el-Rufai

THE Kaduna State government has said it was elected to develop the state, not just to pay the salaries of public servants. This is just as it announced that it is downsizing its workforce because the public finances have been severely stretched by the higher wage bills at a time when revenues from the Federation Account Allocations Committee (FAAC) have not increased.

A statement signed by Special Adviser on Media and Communication to the Governor, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye said that “The government was elected to develop the state, not just to pay the salaries of public servants. It was elected to promote equality of opportunity, to build and run schools and hospitals, upgrade infrastructure and make the state more secure and attractive to the private sector for jobs and investments.”

The government pointed out that what it has been receiving “from FAAC since the middle of 2020, like most other sub-nationals, can barely pay salaries and overheads. “While the Kaduna State government believes that public sector wages overall is still relatively low, their current levels are obviously limited by the resources available to the government,” the statement argued.

According to the state government, “what each public servant earns might be puny in comparison to private sector wages, but the total wage bill consumes much of the revenues of the state.”

The Special Adviser, however, argued that the “desire to pay more is a sentiment that must bow to the limits prescribed by the ability to pay.

“Therefore, the state government has no choice but to shed some weight and reduce the size of the public service. It is a painful but necessary step to take for the sake of the majority of the people of this state.

“The public service of the state with less than 100,000 employees (and their families) cannot be consuming more than 90 per cent of government resources, with little left to positively impact the lives of the more than nine million that are not political appointees or civil servants,” the statement argued.

According to Adekeye, the measures which government took to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic “have shown clearly that the public service requires much fewer persons than it currently employs. The Special Adviser pointed out that the rationalisation exercise will also affect political appointees “and its purpose is to save funds and ensure that a strong and efficient public service exists to use those resources to implement progressive programmes and projects for the people, and thereby develop the state.”

The statement further said that “in November 2020, Kaduna State government had only N162.9 million left after paying salaries. That month, Kaduna State got N4.83 billion from FAAC and paid N4.66 billion as wages.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Is Where It Is Now Due To Leadership Of Family, Friends, Acquaintances Rather Than Ability To Deliver ― Jonathan

Former President of Nigeria, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has opined that Nigeria is where it is today because of leadership of family and friends, acquaintances rather than ability and capability to deliver.

I Slept With My 12-Yr-Old Daughter Because My Wife Is No Longer Attractive To Me, Man Tells Police

A 49-year-old man, Ubong Akpan, is now in net of the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly having carnal knowledge of his 12-year-old daughter.

Cryptocurrency: Understanding The Craze, Threat

ON Friday, February 6, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rocked the boat with a circular that inadvertently highlighted how popular cryptocurrency transactions have become among Nigerians in recent years, judging by…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…