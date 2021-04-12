UPDATE: Sultan announces Tuesday, April 13 as beginning of Ramadan fast

Latest NewsTop News
By Olakunle Maruf-Sokoto

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, has declared Tuesday, 13th of April, as the first day of the month of Ramadan.

He declared that the crescent was sighted in almost every part of the country earlier on Monday which is the 29th day of the month of Shaban and thereby signifies 13 of April as the first day of Ramadan.

Alhaji Abubakar, however, called on the entire Muslim communities in the country to start fast on Tuesday in accordance with the teachings of Islam

He said the council got information of the moon sighting from many Islamic leaders across the country which he said signifies the start of Ramadan fast on Tuesday.

He urged Muslims to use the month of Ramadan to pray against the spread of coronavirus in the country and work in line with the directive of government and all other relevant stakeholders.

He also called on the Muslims across the country to use the month to pray for the leaders of the country and also pray against insecurity situations in the country.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

BUY OR SELL YOUR CAR IN 5 MINUTES WITH 2020CARS.NET CLICK HERE.
YOUR NEW CAR CONNECTS IN NIGERIA.

You might also like
Latest News

Chukwumerije, Yero, others for Ekiti-born Bayo Ige’s book launch

Latest News

Gambo emerges FCT’s best school Principal

Latest News

PDP South-West Zonal chairmanship: Arapaja emerges winner

Latest News

JUST IN: Ramadan crescent sighted in some locations in Nigeria, says National…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More