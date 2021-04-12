UPDATE: Sultan announces Tuesday, April 13 as beginning of Ramadan fast

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, has declared Tuesday, 13th of April, as the first day of the month of Ramadan.

He declared that the crescent was sighted in almost every part of the country earlier on Monday which is the 29th day of the month of Shaban and thereby signifies 13 of April as the first day of Ramadan.

Alhaji Abubakar, however, called on the entire Muslim communities in the country to start fast on Tuesday in accordance with the teachings of Islam

He said the council got information of the moon sighting from many Islamic leaders across the country which he said signifies the start of Ramadan fast on Tuesday.

He urged Muslims to use the month of Ramadan to pray against the spread of coronavirus in the country and work in line with the directive of government and all other relevant stakeholders.

He also called on the Muslims across the country to use the month to pray for the leaders of the country and also pray against insecurity situations in the country.