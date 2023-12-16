I need to visit the toilet to urinate about 10 to 15 minutes after drinking water. Kindly let me know how to handle this problem.

Ambali (by SMS)

If you find yourself needing to pee every 10 to 15 minutes, it could be a sign of something that needs to be thoroughly investigated. However, it’s important to understand that may also not be an abnormal or unhealthy occurrence since it’s perfectly natural to feel the urge to urinate frequently as the result of drinking water. However, if you find that you need to pee more than every 10 to 15 minutes, it could be a sign of a more serious condition such as a urinary tract infection (UTI), diabetes, or even kidney disease. It is for this reason that you may need a thorough examination to determine the underlying cause. Another important thing to remember is that while more frequent urination can be normal, it can also be a sign of dehydration. If you find yourself needing to pee often and are experiencing symptoms such as fatigue, dizziness, or dry mouth, it’s important to make sure that you’re drinking enough water throughout the day.

