As a bachelor, I sometimes have the urge to masturbate. However, I read somewhere about the benefits of not masturbating. I am confused. Kindly help me.

Goke (by SMS)

The decision to masturbate or not is a personal choice, however, there are various perspectives on the potential benefits of not masturbating. It’s important to note that individual experiences and beliefs about this topic can vary widely. Potential benefits of abstaining from masturbation are many.

They include; freeing up mental and physical energy, potentially leading to increased focus and productivity in other areas of life, avoiding self-stimulation can lead to a more fulfilling sexual experience when intimate with a partner, abstaining from masturbation is seen as a practice in self-discipline and self-control while in some cultures or religious traditions, abstaining from masturbation may be encouraged or considered a part of spiritual or moral practice.

While it is important to recognize that there is no universal consensus on the benefits of abstaining from masturbation, specific medical concerns should be discussed with a medical practitioner.

