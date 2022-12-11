My administration will review all forced evictions in Lagos ― Jandor

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Dr. Olajide Adediran, popularly called Jandor, said his administration will review all forced evictions and demolition of properties across Lagos by previous administrations if elected as governor of the state, come 2023.

The PDP governorship candidate made this known while addressing artisans, party members and leaders in Ward J, Constituency 1, in Eti-Osa area of the state, during his campaign tour of the council on Sunday.

The gubernatorial candidate of main opposition party lamented that several forced evictions across Lagos did not culminate into projects that benefited the people, noting that in some cases, the lands were taken over by top government officials for personal use, assuring that his administration would check such trend across the state if elected into office, come 2023.

“I am going to protect this community as governor, the last time I was in Ibeju-Lekki, I told them that all our lands that they have collected in the name of personal use I would collect them back.

“I would take the land back and give them back to the people when I become governor. It is either, we want to continue with them or we want things to change,” Jandor said.

The PDP chieftain thanked members in the ward for the massive support for the party over the years, urging them to work to deliver the PDP candidates in the 2023 polls.

“We should deliver our state for PDP, let’s focus on what would give us benefits than fighting a fight that does not concern us.

“The victory of PDP in this election is for all of us and our collective good. That is why we must put in every effort to make sure our party wins.

“God has seen your suffering and contribution over the years, 2023 is when he wants to compensate you,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jandor promised to set up an empowerment scheme for women and youths in the state if elected, saying the only reason he was in the race was to serve the good people of Lagos.

“Please be rest assured that we would empower our women and youths; I mean give you money to start something that would bring income.

“All tailors in Lagos, this would be your government, I have decided that all primary and secondary schools in Lagos would get free school uniforms, and it is the local tailors that would do it in their constituency; so that we can put money in your pocket.

“We would serve Lagos with fear of God. The only reason, why I am in Lagos governorship race is because of people’s welfare,” he assured.

The PDP House of Assembly Candidate in the constituency, Akeem Jinadu, said the people of the constituency were overwhelmed by the humility of Jandor, promising him of their total support towards his victory at the poll.

Also speaking, the PDP House Representatives Candidate in the constituency, Bankole Wellington, popularly called Bank W, charged the people to vote massively for candidates of the party in the constituency, while thanking them for their support.

Similarly, in another campaign meeting with non-Yoruba speaking indigenes in Ajah, Jandor noted that his administration would serve all residents of the state irrespective of tribe, just as he condemned the continued harassment of Lagosians on the roads across the state, stressing that if elected his administration would stop the trend.

He charged them to vote massively for PDP’s candidates across Lagos, including Atiku Abubakar, the party’s presidential candidate.

“These people only come and tell you lies every four years, they have nothing to say this time around. If you vote us; we would treat all residents of Lagos equally. We would make sure that all public institutions respect Lagosians.

“We would give money to our women to start businesses and empower them when we are elected,” Jandor said.

The PDP gubernatorial candidate, while speaking in Ward K2 in the same constituency, during a meeting with party leaders and members, said he decided to personally tour the state during the campaign to know the needs of the people.

Jandor, while further assuring the people to return the illegally acquired land to their rightful owners, promised to build general hospitals and other infrastructures needed in the area, adding: “Our administration would have the fear of God, and our policies would be people’s friendly.”

Speaking earlier, ThankGod, the leader of Ikota community in the Eti-Osa, lamented the indiscriminate demolition of properties in the community, while pleading with Jandor to change the narrative if elected.

Similarly, several party leaders in the ward equally complained about the lack of basic infrastructures like; general hospital and burial ground in Ibeju-Lekki.