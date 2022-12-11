Experts charge FG to implement NACETEM policy to end electricity supply problems

Experts in power generation on Wednesday charged the Federal Government to speedily implement a policy document produced by the National Centre for Technology Management (NACETEM) to stabilise power supply in the country.

The scientists made the charge at the opening ceremony of a two-day 2022 Global Science, Technology and Innovation Community Conference (G-STIC) organised by NACETEM at its headquarters, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

They said the policy documents were produced by an agency of the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation under NACETEM for the purpose of offering solutions to the energy crisis battling the country.

The policy formulators whose membership comprises policymakers, academics and energy practitioners, addressed many challenges associated with the global energy landscape, with a special focus on Nigeria’s energy crisis.

According to them, “the implementation of a document already formulated by NACETEM would bring about workable, affordable, clean, sustainable and renewable energy.

Delivering a keynote address on the conference theme, the Head of Department, Project Management, under the School of Innovation Technology at the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Dr Olalekan Apela Jesuleye, said an STI policy developed in 2012 contained solutions to the energy crisis in Nigeria, adding that its implementation would grow economy and make renewable energy sustainable.

“We are looking at how we can deploy science, technology, and innovation as solutions to ensure that we have sustainable energy in Nigeria.

“In leveraging development, energy offer an opportunity for us in line with the Sustainable Development Goals agenda. When we talk of science and innovation, the first thing we must look at is the policy issue that has to do with that. If we are able to come up with science, technology and innovation policy through appropriate policy, then, we will be able to look at the issue of alternative energy, especially solar energy, which Nigeria is well endowed with.

“We have come up with an appropriate solution in terms of scenarios that will help us get there. But Nigeria as a nation with the profile of energy that we have must be able to leverage on the policy of STI that we have developed.

In his remarks, the Overseeing Director-General of the agency, Omimakinde John Akintayo, said: “This conference will interrogate issues bordering on renewable energy, circular economy, green environment, among others, as well as serve as a platform to couple workable solutions to the challenges plaguing the energy sector.”

