Obasanjo, Obi-of-Onitsha, others eulogise Nwodo at 70

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Afenifere Leader, and the Obi-of-Onistha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe have eulogised the humanity and virtuous lifestyle of Chief Nnia Nwodo.

Obasanjo said this on Sunday during a Holy Mass marking the 70th birthday and colloquium of Nwodo, a former Minister of Information and former President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, at St. Mulumba’s Catholic Church, New Haven, Enugu.

He noted that “the age of a man does not matter much” as to his achievements and contributions to humanity, adding that “the life of a man really begins at 70.

“It is not the number of years you spend here on Earth, the most important thing is your positive contributions to humanity and God,” he said.

He prayed to God to continue to guide the jubilarian as he continues to make positive contributions to the development and unity of the country.

Chief Adebanjo also extolled the uncommon trait of Nwodo to build bridges and friendships across the country.

Adebanjo said that Nwodo had stood out for peace and equity among all parts and ethnicities of the country, adding that he had done that with words and vivid actions.

“I congratulate him for his love for humanity and the progress of everybody he comes across. We thank God for his life,” he said.

The Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, said that Nwodo remained a man of many parts who had contributed much in various fields of human endeavour and community development.

Achebe described him as a great nation-builder and an outstanding bridge builder who had continued to see all Nigerians as one and the same family.

“I pray that God will continue to grant him good health and the drive to accomplish all He had set out to use Nwodo to achieve for our great nation,” he said.

Earlier, in a homily, Most Rev. Geoffrey Onah, the Catholic Bishop of Nsukka Diocese, noted that God at no time limited the age of men, but “it is our sinful nature that brought us to this limitation.”

He said: “However, long years do not make life honourable but wisdom and fear of God do.”

Onah congratulated Nwodo and urged other leaders to emulate his good virtues of patience, meekness, accommodation of others, and love for humanity.





