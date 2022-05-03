My administration ‘ll continue to encourage press freedom ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has felicitated with journalists for their commitment to the tenets of the profession as they mark the Y2022 World Press Freedom Day, saying his administration would continue to encourage Press Freedom and provide an enabling environment for good journalism to flourish.

Governor Sanwo-Olu gave this assurance in a statement signed by the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso.

“Our administration will continue to encourage Press Freedom and provide an enabling environment for good journalism to flourish,” the governor said.

Sanwo-Olu, while calling on journalists to rededicate themselves to courageous and objective journalism, said the theme of this year’s celebration, “Journalism Under Digital Siege”, lends credence to the need for professionals to confront the surveillance and digitally-mediated attacks on journalists and their trade.

This was just as Sanwo-Olu remarked sadly that the emergence of fake news, especially its dominance on digital and social media, had challenged the reputation of the profession as the channel of credible information.

“The emergence of fake news, especially its dominance on digital and social media, has challenged the reputation of the profession as the channel of credible information,” Sanwo-Olu lamented.





He, however, urged policymakers, journalists, media personnel, lawmakers, internet experts and other stakeholders to dialogue on ways of ensuring that the profession remained for all a beacon of hope and integrity.

The governor further assured that Lagos State, being the biggest home of the media in Nigeria, would always ensure press freedom and encourage the Fourth Estate of the Realm to play its critical role in the country’s r democracy without any obstacle.

