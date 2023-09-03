As stakeholders in the entertainment industry in Africa look forward to the maiden edition of the Music Video Africa Awards (MVVA), the co-founder and director of the project, Rex Moses, has hinted that the award aimed to spotlight creative professionals in Nigeria and Africa at large.

In an era where music videos have become an integral part of the music industry, captivating audiences with their artistic brilliance and storytelling, Moses said it is only fitting to acknowledge the exceptional talent within the African music video industry.

According to him, MVVA is dedicated to recognising and honouring the visual masterpieces created by African artistes, adding that the platform would propel the growth and influence of African music videos while fostering a community of collaboration and inspiration.

Speaking further about why creative professionals whose artistic contributions to the growth and expansion of the creative industry are rarely appreciated, Moses opined that the award seeks to celebrate the exceptional talent and creativity that African artistes bring to the music video landscape.

“By recognising and honouring the finest visual productions from the continent, the awards aim to shine a spotlight on the artistes, directors, producers and other creative professionals who work behind the scenes to bring these visual narratives to life.

“MVVA aims to go beyond simply celebrating excellence, it seeks to advance the growth and influence of African music videos on a global scale. By providing a platform for recognition, MVVA mpowers artistes to showcase their work to a wider audience, fostering connections and collaborations within the industry and pushing the boundaries of creativity.

He added further that the platform would foster collaboration by bringing together artistes, directors, producers and other industry professionals, saying “the awards create a space for networking, knowledge exchange and inspiration.”

