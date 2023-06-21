Founder of Christ for All Peoples Church, Ojoo, Lagos, Prophet Samuel Oyadara, has taken on the immediate past governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, over his recent comment that a Muslims-Muslims governorship ticket will be sustained for 20 years in the state without hindrance.

Prophet Oyadara asserts that the former governor should understand that nobody can Islamize Nigeria.

El-Rufai was caught on video, which has since gone viral, making such a statement.

Prophet Oyadara made this known in a statement released to our correspondent while cautioning El-Rufai against mocking the body of Christ.

According to the clergyman, such a statement from the former governor amounts to going beyond his boundaries, adding that any attempt to Islamize the country will not work.

“A Muslim-Muslim governorship ticket is a sign of disunity. El-Rufai is going beyond his boundary by speaking and mocking the body of Christ. Let him know this, that nobody can Islamize Nigeria, it can’t work. If you stop Christians from taking part in government, you cannot stop them from praying and serving God,” he said.

Oyadara further called on Nigerians to pray to God for deliverance for themselves and the country from what he described as the camp of the wicked, which holds the country to ransom, creates pain, hardship, famine, “and lots of problems for Nigeria.”

“Warning to Nigerians, pray that God should deliver us from the camp of the wicked that holds this country to ransom. The camp created pain, hardship, famine, and lots of problems for Nigeria.

“Nigerians, let’s continue to pray against the insurgents because there’s going to be a lot of attacks by Boko Haram in this new government. Mostly, Christians should not stop praying to God for safety against attacks from the wicked camp,” the clergyman said.

