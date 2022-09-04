Multiple accidents claim 3 lives in Bauchi, others injured

Bauchi State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed that multiple fatal accidents at two different locations in the state have claimed 3 lives.

According to an FIR from the FRSC Sector Commander, Yusuf Abdullahi, made available to Journalists on Sunday, the accidents occurred at different times in Azare and Bauchi on Friday and Saturday respectively.

According to the FIR containing the road traffic crash (RTC) Azare, on 02/09/2022 at about 1149HRS, a crash occurred at Shira roundabouts along the Azare – Shira road which was reported at 1152HRS while operatives of the FRSC arrived at the scene 7 minutes later at 1155HRS.

The FIR contained that the accident involved a Mercedes Benz C Class with registration number BAU188TM driven by one Abdulkareem I Angale with the possible cause of the accident being overspending (speed limits violation SPV).

The number of people involved was 5, 2 male adults, 2 female adults and one male child out of which 2 male adults were killed while 3 were injured, 1 Male Child and 2 Female Adults.

The victims were taken to the Federal Medical Center (FMC), Azare for treatment and confirmation of death as reported by ARC EK JOSGUA for the Azare Unit Commander.

According to the Sector Commander, the second crash occurred near Zaranda Hotel along the ever busy Bauchi – Jos highway saying that the crash involved a Bajaaj commercial motorcycle driven by one Musa Saleh with registration number: SHR875 UV and a commercial tipper with registration number XA 488 KED.

The Sector Commander narrated the fatalities occurred on Saturday, September 3rd, 2022 at about 4.50 pm saying that “Immediately, our men rushed to the scene within six minutes for a rescue operation, three male adults were involved in the incident.

He said that FRSC personnel evacuated the victims and rushed them to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi for treatment and confirmation where it was confirmed by a medical Doctor that one person was dead.

Yusuf Abdullahi said that the remaining two people escaped unhurt adding that the vehicle was removed from the scene and handed over to the GRA Divisional Police Headquarters.





He then warned motorists to always drive with care on the road stressing that arriving at destinations alive and safely is the beauty of travelling.

