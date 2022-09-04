Why you need bookkeeping as a business owner

Every business owner desires that their business thrive and that over time, it becomes a force to be reckoned with in their industry.

For every business, it is important that financial records are kept and the way to ensure the proper record keeping of your business is through the employment of a bookkeeping service.

Bookkeeping according to corporatefinanceinstitute.com, involves the recording, on a regular basis, of a company’s financial transactions.

With proper bookkeeping, businesses are able to track all information on its books to make key operating, investing, and financing decisions.

As a business owner engaging in proper bookkeeping gives your business a reliable measure of its performance. It also provides information to make general strategic decisions and a benchmark for its revenue and income goal.

In short, once a business is up and running, spending extra time and money on maintaining proper records is critical.

As a business owner, here are 5 reasons you need bookkeeping for your business.

1. It helps you measure your business performance over time

Every business owner desires their business grows. As a business owner, you cannot measure the level of the growth of your business without having good financial records.

When you don’t have the accurate data to analyse the performance of your business, achieving the desired growth rate might become difficult.

For a business you desire to see grow, you can’t be guessing your expenses, sales, profits or loss, you need to get a written record of all these and bookkeeping is the best way to achieve an accurate financial record.

By keeping regular financial records, you are able to measure your business performance over time and if need be, you can map out better ways to achieve your business goals and achieve the desired growth.

2. It helps you maintain accurate financial records

The success of any business is dependent on how well the owner is able to keep an accurate financial record.





Having a proper book where you keep all the financial information of your business helps you avoid errors and keep a tab on the daily record of your business.

Since every business has a good sum of money involved, you can’t afford to make any mistakes and bookkeeping regularly can help with that.

By working on your books often, staying on top of them and not leaving it to the last second, you’ll be able to maintain organised records.

And over time, it’ll make it much easier to find any bits of information you need in no time.

3. It helps you budget accurately

According to easybooksapp , bookkeeping is vital to any business because it makes it so much easier to budget.

With your income and expenses properly organised, it’s simple to review your financial resources and costs.

A budget creates a financial roadmap for your business. With a budget in place, you can plan for future expenses for your business to help with growth.

If you don’t keep accurate and up-to-date books, it’s a lot harder to get an accurate budget because it’s all going to be mainly guesswork.

4. It helps you prepare for tax

Payment of tax is another vital aspect of every legal business that cannot be avoided.

Taxes are meant to be paid regularly and it is through your business financial record that the tax officials are able to determine the tax rate your business is to be charged with.

Now, imagine the dilemma you will be in when tax officials arrive with no accurate financial record to work with.

With a bookkeeping process in place, you’ll have all the financial information ready for tax season and the taxman won’t be breathing down your neck.

Bookkeeping regularly also helps you predict your tax rates accurately over time.

5. It saves you from unnecessary stress and apprehension

Not having a book where all your financial records are accurately documented can be stressful especially when tax payment deadline is around the corner.

As a business owner, the last thing you will want to have on your mind in addition to all the daily stress involved in running a business in this country is the lack of financial records.

When your books are complete and accurate, there won’t be the need for having sleepless nights as a means to work out and balance the financial records of your business.

Keeping good financial records of your business helps keep your mind at ease and allows you to focus on other areas of your business.

As a business owner, it is important you keep a book that contains accurate and updated financial information about your business because, without bookkeeping, businesses would not be aware of their current financial position, as well as the transactions that occur within the company.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE