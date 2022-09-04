Three reasons you should see the dentist regularly

Our oral care is one of the most important parts of our overall well-being even though we don’t pay much attention to it in this part of the world. Your mouth is the gateway to every part of your body and must therefore be given the utmost care it deserves.

We often do not see the need to visit our dentist except when we have dental issues and this should not be the case as our mouth deserves and should also be given the same attention and care we give to other parts of our body.

You stand to gain a lot when you’re deliberate about your dental care and you see the need to see your dentist as often as possible as this singular act has the capacity to save you from various expenses and pain that arise from poor dental care.

You should see your dentist regularly for the following reasons:

1. It saves you money and other expenses

It is important you see your dentist regularly as it saves you from spending unnecessary money and expenses.

When you make it a point of duty to visit your dentist regularly, you will be able to detect dental issues early and this will save you lots of money in the long run.

When you detect dental issues early, it is way cheaper to treat rather than leave them unaddressed for a long time.

How then will you be able to detect dental problems early when you don’t visit your dentist regularly?

Make sure you visit the dentist regularly as this will help you avoid spending more than is necessary at the dentist later on.

2. Early detection of oral cancer

Another reason you should ensure you visit your dentist regularly is to detect oral cancer early.

Oral cancer (mouth cancer) according to clevelandclinic.org, is the broad term for cancer that affects the inside of your mouth. Oral cancer can look like a common problem with your lips or in your mouth, like white patches or sores that bleed.

The difference between a common problem and potential cancer is these changes don’t go away. Left untreated, oral cancer can spread throughout your mouth and throat to other areas of your head and neck. Approximately 63% of people with oral cavity cancer are alive five years after diagnosis.





According to Healthline.com, One of the biggest risk factors for oral cancer is tobacco use. This includes smoking cigarettes, cigars, and pipes, as well as chewing tobacco.

People who consume large amounts of alcohol and tobacco are at even greater risk, especially when both products are used on a regular basis.

Other risk factors include:

human papillomavirus (HPV) infection chronic facial sun exposure a previous diagnosis of oral cancer a family history of oral or other types of cancer a weakened immune system poor nutrition genetic syndromes being male

It should be noted that men are twice as likely to get oral cancer as women are.

You should see your dentist regularly in order to detect oral cancer early.

3. To keep bad dental habits in check

The final and not the least reason you should visit your dentist regularly is in order to keep bad dental habits in check.

There are many bad habits that can have a negative impact on your oral health, some of which you may not even realize are causing issues. Some of these habits include chewing ice, biting your nails, clenching your jaw, grinding your teeth, eating particularly sticky or hard sweets, brushing your teeth too hard, drinking coffee and red wine, and of course smoking.

When you go for regular dental checkups, your dentist can check for any oral damage caused by these or other habits which you may otherwise not have noticed.

Being informed about specific destructive habits allows you to change or alter your lifestyle choice to prevent further damage. Visiting the dentist allows you to fix the damage that has already been done, and help your oral health be the best it can be.

If you are considering skipping a dental checkup because of cost or another factor like time or dental anxiety, make sure to consider all the risks involved as what you might end up paying in the long run for not visiting your dentist will likely be much higher, both for your wallet and your peace of mind

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE