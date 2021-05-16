Multi-stakeholder approach played critical role in creating more Emirates in Kano ― Ganduje

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje has said that a multi-stakeholder approach played a critical role in the creation of additional four Emirates in the state, adding that all stakeholders helped in one way or the other for Bichi, Karaye, Rano and Gaya Emirates to reach the present position.

He made this known on Sunday when the Emir of Rano, Muhammad Kabir Inuwa paid a homage visit for Sallah celebration, to the governor, at Africa House, Government House, Kano, Sunday.

His words: “While the traditional institutions of the beneficial places together with their subjects agitated for the upliftment of their status, with recourse to historical positions of those places, the State House of Assembly did the needful by following the due process in their legislation of the Law establishing the additional Emirates.

“From our own side, as a government, we responded positively to the yearnings and aspirations of our people. We tried our best to give them what they needed. While Imams and other community leaders also prayed fervently for more Emirates, business communities also followed suit.”

Governor Ganduje further explained that student bodies, youth and women associations and other unions, among others, also played a vital role in that direction.

Listing some of the developmental projects executed by the state government in Rano Emirate, the governor mentioned a major road project of more than 150 kilometres linking Karfi, Bunkure, Rano, Kibiya, Burum-Burum, Sumaila, and Kwanar Sumaila.

“To also accentuate our point of creating more cities around our newly created Emirates, at their headquarters, in Rano we have a general hospital with not less than 100 beds, but we are now turning this hospital to a 400-bedded hospital,” governor Ganduje said.

Emir Rano commended the governor for the developmental projects executed in his Emirate, assuring that the Emirate would continue to support government policies and projects.

“We are also commending our able governor for his untiring effort in securing our state with the help of the Almighty Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala. Ours is to always support your good effort,” Emir added.

