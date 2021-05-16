Elumelu empowers 350 constituents with tricycles, motorcycles, other items

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon Ndudi Elumelu, at weekend doled out several tricycles, motorcycles, refrigerators and generators to 350 members of his constituency to help them engage in independent lucrative enterprises.

Speaking at the formal presentation of the items at, Asaba, Delta State, Elumelu who represents Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency of Delta State under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said that the idea of the empowerment programme was to make them small business owners who will eventually help in creating jobs and reducing poverty in their immediate communities.

He noted that empowering the people was a critical element in the effort to improve their standard of living as well as to fight against poverty, restiveness and associated criminal tendencies.

Elumelu stated that the people could only be happy and fulfilled when the value “is added to their lives by way of providing self-sustaining incentives to boost their productivity, to at least, enable them to meet their basic needs and those of their immediate relations.”

According to him, ”through the grace and mercy of God and by the mandate of the good people of Aniocha/Oshimili, a total number of 111 electricity generating sets, 90 deep freezers, 148 motorcycles and 107 tricycles are already here, waiting for His Excellency’s blessings before they will be formally presented to these 350 beneficiaries

”The people have remained the focal point in all my activities and actions as their representative; and with all sense of responsibility, I have been committed to empowering, developing and uplifting the standard of living of our people through robust representation. As a representative of the people in the House of Representatives, I have continued to strive towards making our people feel the impact of representative democracy, thereby putting smiles on their faces. No doubt, that is what we promised them, but that is also what democracy is all about.”

He urged the beneficiaries to be passionate about putting the items into proper use and to see it as an opportunity to climb to an enviable level of prosperity.

The lawmaker assured that he will continue to add value and put smiles on the faces of his constituent through the distribution of the dividends of democracy.

Speaking at the event, the state Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, commended Elumelu for remembering his covenant with the people, saying that the initiative is a good aspect of representative democracy.

According to him, ”Many times, our people are elected into office and we find it very difficult to reach out to them. Moreso, when they’re far away in Abuja not too many of our people can get to Abuja but Rt Hon Ndudi Elumelu, I can confidently say that he is different.

“He is very active in the House of Representatives. I have seen it through the number of bills and motions that he has either sponsored or co-sponsored. We have seen him rise to speak for the Peoples Democratic Party and the rest of the opposition in the National Assembly on national matters and I must congratulate him for that.”

On his part, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, commended Elumelu, saying that once he comes back to the House of Representatives, it was manifestly clear that the difference would be seen.

Gbajabiamila who was represented by the Deputy Minority Leader, Hon Toby Okechukwu said the lawmaker brought his constituency to the leadership of the House and started making a difference in all the responsibilities assigned to him.

