MTN expands enrolment capabilities, introduces crowd control measures

In demonstrating its commitment to supporting the Federal Government and the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami’s efforts to drive the National Identity Number (NIN) registration, MTN is exponentially increasing capacity to provide enrolment services across its customer interaction touchpoints pan-Nigeria, rural locations inclusive.

At locations where enrolment services have been introduced, alongside its standard COVID-19 safety protocols, MTN has deployed a dynamic on-site appointment booking system designed to limit indoor crowding at its service centres and plans to launch an online version any moment from now.

“It will be recalled that following the approval of our NIN enrolment licence from the Nigerian Identity Management Commission (NIMC) in December, MTN commenced enrolment for National Identity Numbers (NIN) at a limited number of its service centres across Nigeria. This forms part of a broader commitment to roll out thousands of enrolment devices across all geo-political zones as earlier stated.

“We seek the continued patience and understanding of our esteemed customers and the public as we continue scaling up capacity,” said Ugonwa Nwoye, the Chief Customer Relations Officer for MTN Nigeria.

“We are working closely with NIMC and the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy to expand the number of enrolment centres and ensure that they provide an access point for as many Nigerians as possible.

“This involves close collaborations between other Mobile Network Operators (MNOS) and NIMC to ensure certification and technical integration is seamless while offering maximum possible protection from COVID-19.

“Ensuring that every Nigerian has access to a location where they can enrol in the NIN system, while simultaneously registering their SIM cards, is critical to the expansion and deepening of our digital economy and we are committed to collaborating with government in their efforts to achieve this,” added a statement from the company.

