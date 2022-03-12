Move to further amend Electoral Act selfish ― Saraki

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has kicked against the attempt to amend the newly signed Electoral Act, saying that those pressing for such action are doing so based on selfish considerations.

Speaking to reporters during a meeting between National Youth Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Muhammad Suleiman and Zonal/State youth leaders of the party in Abuja on Saturday, the former Kwara State governor maintained that government appointees should not be allowed to use their offices to influence election outcomes.

He said he disagreed with President Muhammadu Buhari on the need to delete the section of the Act targeting such political appointees.

When asked whether he agreed with the president on the over to remove the provision, Saraki said: “I disagree with that. I mean, why should someone be in political office use the influence of political office to contest?

“We talked about the participation of youth? What chance does the young Nigerian have to contest with somebody who’s sitting in public office; has access to power by influence; has access to funds of government?

“If you want to contest, for heaven’s sake, go out, resign and go and contest? Why would you stay in political office? It’s even wrong for us to be debating it. It is so selfish. If you truly want to represent this country, why do you have to remain in political office? Step out and contest.

“And if we are talking about youths, we’re talking about people having an opportunity. What chance does a 25-year-old young man or woman have against somebody who’s a director in a government agency? We should not encourage things like that. What we should do is let us ensure more people come out.”

Saraki affirmed that the Electoral Act will enhance the conduct of credible elections in the country, admonishing that youths and other people who had lost faith in Nigeria’s electoral process must rekindle their interest to make the new Act meaningful.

He added: “I think what we’ve seen is an act that definitely provides for a better, more credible election. It has been a great development. It would definitely ensure that elections are more credible, freer and more transparent. And I always believe that credible elections are the foundation for better government, better representation, and performance.

“Once people who are elected know that there are means by which if you do not perform, you get voted out when the wish of the people represents what happens at elections, then we have a better democracy.

“But the challenge now is for a lot of Nigerians, particularly the youth who have given up hope, who have lost interest because they do not believe in the electoral process.

“I want to appeal to Nigerian youths that the Electoral Act we have now gives you a better chance for your wish to happen; for what you deserve, the kind of people want to be elected.

“So, it is time now for you based on this electorate to now go and register and give voters. Take time to study the Act and you will see that with that Act, truly now, we can have free and fair elections.

“Let me seize this opportunity to thank a lot of the young men and women, CSOs that never gave up in the last one year in making sure that this Act happens.

“This is a great opportunity for us to truly redefine our democracy. And my appeal is that all that work will go to waste if people do not go out and register. This is the time for us to go out and register and select the kind of leaders that we want.”

On whether he believes the Act will bring about surprises in the 2023 polls, Saraki declared: “Well, if what you call surprises means that the right people get elected, then they are good surprises. I think in the past, we will have gotten frustrated when they know that their vote will not count. People stay at home because of that people do not go out and vote.

“So, if people are used to always supporting an unpopular person because you can rig the system or manipulate this or that, those days are over. I think that’s a good thing for the country. Those kinds of surprises are good surprises. And those are the kind of surprises we want.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…

ICYMI: How We Carried Out The 1993 Nigerian Airways Hijack —Ogunderu

On Monday, October 25, 1993, in the heat of June 12 annulment agitations, four Nigerian youngsters, Richard Ajibola Ogunderu, Kabir Adenuga, Benneth Oluwadaisi and Kenny Razak-Lawal, did the unthinkable! They hijacked an Abuja-bound aircraft, the Nigerian Airways airbus A310, and diverted it to Niger Republic. How did they so it? Excerpts…

ICYMI: What North Will Not Accept About 2023 Presidency —Prof Mahuta, UDU Don And Kebbi Dev Foundation Chairman

Sahabi Danladi Mahuta, a community mobiliser and APC chieftain. Mahuta spoke to select journalists at the sidelines of an Islamic conference in Abuja recently. Excerpts…