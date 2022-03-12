Four host communities of Shell company protest over neglect in Imo

The four oil-bearing communities which comprise of Assa, Obile, Ochia and Awarra in Ohaji-Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State have protested against alleged neglect by Shell petroleum, operating in the area.

The protesters in their large numbers made up of men, women, youths carried play cards took to the streets to register their grievances against the giant oil company.

Speaking to newsmen during the protest, the spokesperson for Assa North cluster, an umbrella body of the communities Duke-Bright Enyia regretted that despite decades of oil exploitation in the area by the company, the people still lacked basic amenities like; electricity, access road, portable water and health care facilities.

The leader lamented the non-engagement of indigenes of the host communities as staff of the oil facility which has operated in the area for almost 60 years.

The protesters stormed the premises of the Imo State Oil Producing and Development Commission (ISOPADEC) and later proceeded to the State Secretariat at Owerri, the state capital to get the attention of the Ministry of Petroleum.

Duke-Bright Enyia called on the company to urgently recognise the community development board constituted by the state government for the purposes of interfacing with the company on matters relating to their welfare.

He appealed to the state government to prevail on the company to halt the further diversion of empowerment programmes meant for the communities to other states, award scholarships to the youths and return local content jobs to the people of Asaa North cluster to guarantee peace in the area.

The septuagenarians, Joseph Ogbuji and Mercy Onyiriuka lamented environmental pollution from the oil company adding that lack of access roads hindered them from taking their farm produce to markets in the state capital.

Addressing the protesters, the Commissioner for Petroleum, Hon Goodluck Opiah commended the protesters for their peaceful disposition noting that the government was engaging with the company to ensure they live up to their social responsibilities.

Recall that Ohaji-Egbema local government area is rich in oil and gas but has suffered neglect by successive administrations in the state and other development agencies.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…

ICYMI: How We Carried Out The 1993 Nigerian Airways Hijack —Ogunderu

On Monday, October 25, 1993, in the heat of June 12 annulment agitations, four Nigerian youngsters, Richard Ajibola Ogunderu, Kabir Adenuga, Benneth Oluwadaisi and Kenny Razak-Lawal, did the unthinkable! They hijacked an Abuja-bound aircraft, the Nigerian Airways airbus A310, and diverted it to Niger Republic. How did they so it? Excerpts…

ICYMI: What North Will Not Accept About 2023 Presidency —Prof Mahuta, UDU Don And Kebbi Dev Foundation Chairman

Sahabi Danladi Mahuta, a community mobiliser and APC chieftain. Mahuta spoke to select journalists at the sidelines of an Islamic conference in Abuja recently. Excerpts…