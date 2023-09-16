Last week, our attention was drawn to the danger inherent in irregular sex. The need for couples to engage in regular sex due to its health advantage was therefore emphasised. To avoid being caught in the web of the danger irregular sex poses, we will consider how married couples can enjoy regular sex.

To achieve this, the first point of call is to see sex as a matter of life and death in marriage. This is because of the danger irregular sex poses to the mental health and prostrate health of the wife and husband respectively. When we see it as a lifesaving mechanism in marriage, it will be considered to be of topmost priority. If you are wondering why we have such an army of widows in the society, prostate cancer, occasioned by irregular sex, is a big culprit. So, each couple must prioritise regular sex in order to stay fit and well for long on earth.

Let me do a little bit of explanation of prostate and its challenges.

What is Prostate? This is a gland that is found below the bladder and in front of the rectum of a man that functions mostly to aid the production of a fluid that flows together with the sperm cells from the testicles and other fluids from other glands, to form a semen. The prostate muscles also ensure that the semen is forcefully ejected into the urethra, and thereafter expelled out during ejaculation.

A prostate cancer is a cancer that grows in the prostate, which could be a result of untreated prostate enlargement, whose root could be due in irregular sex.

How sex impacts on preventing prostate challenges

Sex reduces the risk of the development of prostate cancer through constant ejaculation from regular sex, by reducing potentially harmful substances and toxins from the prostate glands. Regular sex can also help to reduce the amount of testosterone and other hormones in circulation in the body, thereby eliminating their potentially harmful tendencies to the body. The more you have sex the more you promote the health of the prostate, since it ensures better blood circulation in the body and flushing out potentially harmful substances. It›s like servicing your equipment or automobile for better performance.

Another factor of great importance in motivating couples for regular sex is peace of mind. Since sex is generally regarded as a thing of the mind, each couple must therefore work towards enjoying peace of mind in the marriage. This is possible through minimising frequency of conflict occurrences, and ensuring quick resolution of conflicts. Conflicts must not be allowed to fester. Be caring towards each other by the deployment of the key of love languages. This will reduce stress in the body and thus enhances the readiness to engage in regular sex.

Take advantage of the sex channels of your spouse





Many people don›t know that sex is great fun if engaged in the right way. Many people engage in what is called «rise and sink» sex, or as a couple stated it «one, two; one two» sex. You must make sex great through different styles, locations and advances antics. Many husbands don›t know how to take their wives to the zenith of sexual enjoyment. Hence, they are denied the joy of orgasm. There are spots on the body that makes a man or woman to turn jelly for sex. It may be the inner thighs, buttocks, earlobe, breasts etc. Anyone who will enjoy regular sex must master such spots on the body of his or her spouse, especially the wife. That›s why wives are often called pretenders when it comes to the matter of sex. Once you press her turn on button, she will cringe for you in bed, making you to wonder where «I am tired» had disappeared to.

Be intentionally naked around your spouse in the house

There›s nothing that motivates couples for regular sex like being vulnerably naked with one another. You should be deliberate about being naked around your spouse, in the privacy of your house. Sleep naked together, walk around naked in your room, going to the bathroom/ toilet. You cannot be flaunting your endowed body parts, and not get sexually intimate with each other. That›s why you have to be deliberate about it because ageing process and life challenges could play its games on you such that you can be feeling that you are no longer in «town». But, that is the lie of your perception. Don›t fall for it. Take good care of your body and showcase it before your spouse. Being naked around your spouse is a great motivation for regular sex.

I believe if we take the above steps, regular sex will be a lot easier in our marriages. These will make the habit of regular sex an easy adventure for us.

