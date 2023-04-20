The Sultan of Sokoto and President General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, NSCIA, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has declared Friday April 21, 2023 as the day of Eid-el-fitri celebration across the country.

The Sultan stated this during a nationwide live broadcast in his palace in Sokoto on Thursday night.

Sultan, in his statement, declares Thursday April 21 which is equivalent to the 29th day of Ramadan, signifies the end of Ramadan 2023.

According to the statement, “The Sultanate Council Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs in conjunction with the National Moon Sighting Committee received report from various Moon Sighting across the country confirming the sighting of the new moon of Shawwal 1444AH, on Thursday 20th April, 2023, which was the 29th day of Ramadan 1444AH.

“Therefore, today Thursday, 20st April 2023, is the 29th day of the month of Ramadan 1444AH.”

He said the report of moon sighting was received by the committee from various parts of the country by the moon sighting committee.

While urging the Muslim Ummah to continue to pray for peace, progress and development of the country, Sultan Abubakar felicitates with the Nigerian Muslim Ummah and wishes them Allah’s guidance and blessings.

He prayed for all the newly elected leaders across the country for God guidance in steering the affairs of the country positively.

