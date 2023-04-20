President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate suspension from office of Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari, Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Adamawa State pending the completion of investigation by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) on the conduct and actions of the REC during the Supplementary election in the state.

Buhari has equally directed the immediate investigation and prosecution, if found liable, of Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari, by the IGP.

This was contained in a statement by the Director of Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Willie Bassey on Thursday.

Recall that the declaration of Aisha Binani Dahiru of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the governorship election in Adamawa by the REC of the Independent National Commission (INEC), when the results from the remaining LGAs had not been announced sparked widespread anger.

The terse statement reads: “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate suspension from office of Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari, Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), of Adamawa State pending the completion of investigation by the Inspector General of Police on the conduct/actions of the REC during the Supplementary election in Adamawa State.

“The President has directed the immediate investigation and prosecution, if found liable, of Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari, by the Inspector General of Police.

“Also, the President has directed investigation by the Inspector General of Police, Director-General of the Department of State Services, and the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, of the role of their officers in aiding and abetting the conduct/actions of Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari and if found culpable, appropriate disciplinary actions, to be meted out to them”.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE