Few weeks after he submitted names of his former Commissioner of Finance, Wale Edun and Kebbi State governor, Atiku Bagudu, to the Presidential Committee, President-elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu has presented another 14 names to the inauguration team.

The new list comprises; Senator Abba Kyari, Deputy National Chairman ( North) of the All Progressives Congress as the Coordinator and Director of Finance and Budget of the Presidential Inauguration Committee and the spokesperson of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga as Head of Media and Publicity.

The letter sent to the Secretary to the Government of Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, also disclosed that Stella Okotete and Mr. Makinde Araoye, will serve as Head of Secretariat, Planning and Monitoring and Head of Venue and Swearing in.

Barrister Zainab Buba Marwa will take charge of Pre- inauguration Dinner/ Gala Night while another member of the APC National Working Committee and National Women Leader , Dr Betta Edu will coordinate the medical team for the inauguration committee.

Col. Abdulazeez Yar’Adua, will oversee the Security and Ceremonial Parade. Mr Abuh Andrew Abuh will coordinate accommodation while Samira Saadik and Donald Wokoma will handle Children Day Celebration Protocols and Invitations, respectively.

Imam Faud will handle the President’s presence at Jummat Service while Bishop Adegbite will be in charge of Church Service.

