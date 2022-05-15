MOJEC, IBEDC partner to metre customers in 24 hours with Mobile MAP

MOJEC Meter Asset Management Company has partnered with the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) to ensure 24-hour metre delivery to interested customers through the MAP Initiative.

This is by extension a continuation of Phase 2 of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) approved ‘Meter Asset Provider (MAP)’ initiative, whose mantra is “metering at your doorstep”. The initiative is aimed at consolidating the rigorous general meter installation process that includes KYC, survey, payment, acquisition and installation all under 24-48 hours.

Team Lead, MOJEC, Titilope Oyelade, disclosed during the launch of the scheme at the Sango business unit recently, that the Mobile MAP initiative would run for the next two months across the various business units of the nine DisCos with whom the MOJEC currently partners with. “Each DisCo is expected to meter at least 100,000 customers under the initiative,” she stated.

She added that MOJEC initiated the Mobile MAP scheme in response to persistent calls by consumers who want pre-paid meters to save them from the menace of estimated billings and other under-table dealings that they consider economically strangulating. Oyelade explained that the process of meter acquisition has been so simplified that all interested customers needed to do was to register on their DisCo’s website.

She hinted that there would be over 10,000 meters available to be given out monthly to customers at the Sango Ota axis and that the exercise would be a continuous one as long as consumers make demands for the meters.

She said the meters are being taken directly to the consumers as they want to protect them from being extorted under any guise and which was why the prices for the meters are boldly stated in all communications.

‘’Under the Mobile MAP scheme, the approved NERC prices for meters are N63,061.32 for single-phase and N117,910.69 for three-phase (VAT inclusive), and the prices cover the cost of meters and installation”, she added.

IBEDC Business Manager, Sango Unit, Olujide Odutuyo, said the firm partnered with MOJEC because of its desire to make pre-paid meters available to all consumers so that each consumer would have quality measurement of the electricity they consume.

He urged the consumers to embrace the Mobile MAP as it will eliminate estimated billings and is a faster alternative to the NMMP. Under it, he posited that consumers can get metered under 24 hours as all processes from KYC, to survey, payment and installation are achieved in record timing.

