The founder and head prophet of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, has disclosed that the death of the late rapper, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, also known as Mohbad, was not natural.

Tribune online reports that Mohbad passed away on Tuesday at the age of 27.

Since the death was made public, netizens have continued to react differently to the development, with many taking to social media to post old videos evidencing alleged molestation, bullying, and ill-treatment that the late artiste was subjected to by some individuals.

Reacting to the ‘peace’ crooner’s death on Sunday, Pastor Jeremiah, while speaking to his congregation during a worship session, said his death wasn’t ordinary, stressing that he was killed by certain evil individuals.

He added that the spirit of the late rapper is ready to avenge and hurt those whose hands were involved in his death.

He, however, pleaded with the Nigerian police to conduct a diligent investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death, adding that he would back them up with prayers.

In a video posted on Instagram by Tomilola Sobola, the cleric said, “Mohbad’s death is not an ordinary death, and his spirit is going to trouble the people that killed him, and the truth will come out.

“I’m sending this message, asking, pleading, not in my office, the I.G of police, this is your office, let the I.G of police use his good office to investigate this matter. I’m here to back them up in prayers to expose the people who are behind this case.

“I will back the Nigerian police with prayers. I will climb a mountain because of this. I will climb the mountain because of the people who killed Mohbad.”

