Popular Nigerian music artiste, Iyanya Onoyom Mbuk, popularly known as Iyanya, has urged people to be sensitive when dealing with artistes, as they are going through many silent battles that they don’t reveal to the public.

The advice comes two days after the passing of popular Nigerian rapper, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, commonly known as Mohbad.

Mohbad, who was a former Marlian music label signee, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 27.

Reacting to the death of the ‘peace’ hitmaker in a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, Iyanya said people should understand that artistes are humans too, and the criticism they receive from people usually adds to the silent struggles they face.

He wrote, “When an artiste (any famous person) grants an interview, we criticize them for the things they said and things they did not say. We should learn to treat each other with kindness; we are all going through things we are either too shy to say or too sensitive to reveal. Be nice.”

Iyanya, who described Mohbad as a wonderful person, also revealed that he has a yet-to-be-released song with him.

“All we want to do is record music and perform them.

From many tweets and posts I have seen about Mohbad, he was a very good guy who appreciated everyone who either came for his events or booked him for a show.”

“I had this song I really wanted someone fresh on and I had 3 names pencilled down and Mohbad was one of them. I sent out the song and Mohbad was the only one who got back to me and was ready to record immediately. He requested an open Verse and sent back the song in less than 24 hours. And every time we met at shows, he would keep humming his verse. Penciled down as my next single since the 18th of June, God knows best.

“I want to appreciate you Mohbad for blessing me with your voice on my song. Though this song might never come out again, I love the respect you accorded me by jumping on that song. TILL WE MEET AGAIN 🙏🏿🕊️💔.”





READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE