The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has warned that the current amount of poverty and anger in the country may snowball into a major crisis if nothing is done urgently.

Rising from its 75th meeting at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja on Thursday, during which it “thoroughly reviewed the state of affairs of the nation and the party,” the board blamed the general sense of apprehension and despondency on what it called the hasty implementation of ill-planned policies by the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

The 10-point communiqué issued at the end of the meeting was read by the Chairman of the board and former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara.

It stated: “The BoT expressed serious concerns over the excruciating hardship, worsening insecurity, and a general sense of apprehension and despondency across the country occasioned by the hasty implementation of ill-planned policies of the overtly insensitive APC administration.

“The BoT is seriously worried over the continued fall in the value of the Naira arising from the ill-implemented policies of the APC, with attendant devastating negative effects on the economy resulting in agonisingly high costs and unbearable pressure on families.

“The BoT laments that the APC is pushing Nigerians to the wall and worries that the level of poverty and anger in the polity over the suppressive rule of the APC is capable of snowballing into a serious crisis if not urgently addressed.

“The BoT observed that the nation is currently in a precarious situation under the APC, and Nigerians look to the PDP for solutions and direction at this time.”

The PDP BoT also restated its rejection of the recent judgement of the Presidential Election Petitions Court (PEPC), which affirmed the election of President Bola Tinubu.

The board expressed the hope that the Supreme Court would correct the wrongs done by the rejection of the pleas of the PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar.

The communiqué affirmed that the board would continue to monitor the level of adherence to the rule of law by the various election courts in the country.

It said the board would resist what it termed the massive desperation of the ruling party to turn the country into a one-party state.





The communiqué added: “The BoT restates its rejection of the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) in upholding the declaration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the February 25, 2023, Presidential election, despite the evidence clearly pointing to the contrary.

“The BoT is also monitoring and studying the outcome of cases in various election courts with regards to their level of adherence and respect to the Rule of Law and evidence before such courts.

“The BoT is resolved to take urgent steps to resist the current manifest desperation by the APC to turn Nigeria into a One-Party State.

“The BoT Commended the PDP Presidential Candidate, His Excellency,

Atiku Abubakar for following due process of law in his quest to retrieve the Presidential Mandate freely given to him at the February 25, 2023, Presidential election.

‘The BoT is confident in the capacity and courage of the Supreme Court to ultimately and decisively right the wrongs and correct the manifest errors contained in the Judgement of the PEPC in the interest of the unity, stability, and corporate existence of our Country.”

The PDP BoT assured Nigerians that “despite the challenges, the PDP remains united, stronger, and more determined to continue to lead the charge to rescue our democracy and return our nation to the path of credible elections, Rule of Law, national cohesion, and economic prosperity.”

