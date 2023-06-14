President Bola Tinubu suspended AbdulRasheed Bawa, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) chairman on Wednesday due to serious charges of abuse of power.

According to a statement from the office of the SGF, the suspension would allow for a thorough examination of his behaviour while in office as a result of some serious claims of abuse of authority made against him by certain stakeholders in the anti-corruption fight.

Following his suspension, Bawa was ordered to immediately hand over his office’s affairs to the agency’s Director of Operations, Mohammed Umar Abba, who will manage the affairs of the EFCC Chairman’s office.

