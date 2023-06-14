President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has suspended the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, indefinitely, to allow proper investigation into the allegations against him while in office.

This is contained in a statement released Wednesday by Willie Bassey, Director, Information of the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

The President’s suspension of the anti-graft agency boss follows weighty allegations of abuse of office levelled against him.

“Mr Bawa has been directed to immediately hand over the affairs of his office to the Director, Operations in the Commission, who will oversee the affairs of the Office of the Chairman of the Commission pending the conclusion of the investigation,” the statement added.

