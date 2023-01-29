Modeling (I)

One very critical component if our lives will count is modeling. We must have people who are our models and we too must be a model for others.

“Whether we realize it or not, each one of us has role models. We model our behavior, words, and actions after certain individuals. Most people don’t pick their role models intentionally. Instead, they simply imitate the people they spend the vast majority of their time with. To be successful in life, you must pick your role models carefully.” Cyrus

A model is a person whose behavior, examples and lifestyle can be emulated. Modeling is learning by copying, imitating, mimicking, following someone else. A model is someone who has gone where we are planning to go and has done what we are trying to do. Models are patterns, examples and guidelines.

Modeling is not cloning but duplicating the systems, structures, protocols, procedures, character, competence of the model in a way that enhances our own uniqueness and style so as to become more effective.

Our first model is God. We are enjoined to follow after and imitate Him.

“Therefore be imitators of God [copy Him and follow His example], as well-beloved children [imitate their father].” Ephesians 5:1 AMP.

Modeling brings lot of things to the table.

Modeling provides us with patterns to follow (so we don’t need to re-invent the wheel). It eliminates guess work – we have procedures, guidelines and instructions to follow. We need not operate in the dark. Modeling sheds light on our path.

“Pattern yourselves after me [follow my example], as I imitate and follow Christ (the Messiah).” 1 Cor 11:1 AMP.

Modeling also helps us discover paths to walk in (so our journey is smooth, stress free and free of “missing road”). You know the boundaries to walk within. From the life of the model we see the mistakes he has made and we are able to navigate our way to avoid repeating those mistakes. Only a fool repeats the mistakes of another person.





Embracing modeling opens us up to possibilities (by the model’s example, experience and exposure we are challenged to not only to do what they have done but to surpass it). You know certain accomplishments are possible and attainable by your relationship with a model.

“The idea of possibility, the idea that I get to live my dreams out in public, hopefully, will show to other folks that it’s possible.” Laverne Cox

“But a role model in the flesh provides more than inspiration, his or her very existence is confirmation of possibilities one may have every reason to doubt, saying ‘ Yes, someone like me can do this”. Sonia Sotomayor

TO BE CONTINUED

