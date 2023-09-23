The Lagos State House of Assembly has disclosed its findings regarding the disappearance of the late Adebola Akin-Bright’s small intestine.

The ad hoc committee, led by Noheem Adams, revealed that the doctor who performed the surgeries on the boy was not a qualified surgeon, as reported in a statement on Friday.

Speaker Mudashiru Obasa directed the clerk to write to the Lagos State Police Command for the arrest of Dr Abayomi Baiyewu from Obitoks Hospital in Lagos.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Dr Baiyewu is not a certified surgeon and relied solely on his experience as a medical doctor.

The first surgery was performed without conducting a medical examination, based only on a report from a previous hospital.

After complications and continued complaints of stomach pain, a second surgery was conducted by Baiyewu himself at Obitoks Hospital.

Later, the boy was taken to LASUTH, where it was confirmed that part of his intestine was missing.

Baiyewu did not retain the excised body part for testing, as recommended.

The House expressed condolences to the bereaved family and called for the hospital’s sealing.

Suggestions were made to file a formal complaint against Dr Baiyewu with the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria and to enhance the monitoring of medical practitioners and hospitals.

The Speaker also urged a review of existing laws and the possibility of amending them, emphasising that private hospitals should regularly report their activities to the government.





The House had previously called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to aid Akin-Bright in seeking medical treatment abroad.

However, Akin-Bright tragically passed away on Tuesday.

