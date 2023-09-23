Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has lauded Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his inclusive governance policy, saying that the gesture of carrying along state governors across party lines to the just concluded 78th General Assembly of the United Nations in New York, USA, is unprecedented and has brought about renewed approach to governance in the country.

Fielding questions from pressmen at the Victor Attah International Airport on his return from the week-long trip, Eno said his participation at the UN summit afforded him exposure to learn as well as market Akwa Ibom State to the world.

He appreciated President Tinubu’s fatherly disposition in piloting affairs of the country, saying that the President has brought to bear his depth of understanding and experience in politics.

According to him, “this President is a father. He has been in politics long enough. He understands the dynamics that he has to put everyone together; that we must come to the table; we may be children from different mothers, but same father and it’s the responsibility of the father to bring everyone together.

“Let me thank Mr President for the opportunity he has afforded me, the exposure to learn as well as market Akwa Ibom. I don’t take this for granted.”

Reiterating his confidence in the leadership model of President Tinubu-led Federal Government, Eno noted that the inclusivity model is already yielding positive results for his administration.

He said the warm reception accorded guests for the National Assembly Leadership Retreat was to strengthen the unity and faith in the National Assembly as Nigeria’s symbol of democracy.

On his interactions with potential investors, Governor Eno said: “We are hopeful and happy with what we have seen and heard, and we are hopeful.

“We have made some contacts that we will follow up on the need and we trust God to help us bring investors back home,” he added.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE