Dr Omowumi Femi-Akinlosotu is a Senior Lecturer at the Department of Anatomy, College of Medicine, University of Ibadan, and the President of the Oyo State chapter of the Medical Women Association of Nigeria (MWAN). In this interview by Kingsley Alumona, she speaks about her teaching and research work, and her role as the MWAN Oyo President, among other issues.

You are a medical doctor and an anatomy lecturer with a PhD. How would you describe the journey — looking back from your secondary school till now — that led to this success in your academics and career?

I will attribute the success so far to the glory of God. I grew up under the tutelage of very strict and disciplined parents. My mother is a retired teacher who is passionate about her job. She was able to take care of us and do other side businesses. I am the first child of my parents, so I was saddled with the duty of taking care of my sisters — washing their clothes, cooking, and helping them with their school assignments. So, I developed a passion for teaching. All this planted the love of teaching in me. As I grew up, I vowed to have time for my family no matter what I did. So, when I finished medical school, I opted for lecturing, which I believe will afford me flexibility with my time for my family and to train my children.

Your first degree was in dentistry. Why did you decide to switch over to anatomy and neurobiology for your higher degrees?

After my national youth service, I worked briefly in a private clinic in Ibadan. While working, my husband saw an advert in one of the national newspapers sponsored by the University of Ibadan requesting applications for the position of Lecturer II in Anatomy. My husband encouraged me to apply because he knew I was passionate about teaching. I applied and I got the job.

As a lecturer, you are required to have postgraduate degrees in your discipline. So, I got my master’s degree in Anatomy. While in the department, I was fascinated by the teachings and research of a foremost neurosurgeon and anatomist, Professor M.T. Shokunbi. Therefore, I opted to study Neurobiology for my PhD. I will say my journey into anatomy was pre-destined and I sincerely thank God for His direction.

What are your main areas of research, and how are the findings from her body of work impacting the town and gown of society?

My research interest in anatomy has a special focus on Neurobiology with emphasis on neuronal networks of the brain in pathologic states. I have studied the behavioural and morphological alterations associated with hydrocephalus using experimental models. The results of these studies have been disseminated in several workshops, seminars, and conferences as well as peer-reviewed publications in local and international fora. Hydrocephalus being a common neurological disease among children still does not have a satisfactory cure. I have also studied the possible ameliorative effect of vanadium (a ubiquitous trace element found in foods and beverages) on learning and memory disabilities associated with hydrocephalus.

Collaboration with colleagues has yielded published articles on the effects of caffeine on different parts of the brain using rodents as models and also led to the revelation that chronic caffeine consumption increases the motor function and neuronal network in different parts of the brain. Furthermore, we have also been able to explore the use of caffeine in ameliorating the effect of hydrocephalus on brain cells and function.

Essentially, my research has contributed to the generation of data geared towards the possible non-surgical management of hydrocephalus as well as insight into the basic anatomy of neuronal networks of the brain.

A few weeks ago, your graduating set of medical school honoured one of your late classmates and colleagues, Tinuade Sangolade, by instituting an academy — the Tinuade Leadership Academy (TLA) — in her honour. What inspired your classmates to institute this initiative?

Tinuade Sangolade was very passionate about right leadership. She was very fearless and bold. It was quite unfortunate that we lost her in a ghastly motor accident while we were in medical school. While in school, many people thought that a medical student should focus more on his/her studies and should not have time for extracurricular activities, but Tinu broke the barrier and contested for the Vice-President of the University of Ibadan Student Union and won under a keenly contested election.

Even though she was involved in campus politics, she was also not lagging in her studies. She paved the way for similar students to go for their passion while pursuing their studies. The Tinuade Leadership Academy (TLA) was therefore instituted to inculcate leadership skills in medical students at the University of Ibadan and also immortalise her. We want to ‘catch them young’. Nigeria needs good leaders who can put the round pegs in round holes.

What qualities did the late Tinuade Sangolade espouse that you think are lacking in students’ body leadership?

As I have described above, Tinuade was bold and she always had the ‘I can do it’ spirit. She also feared God because she was a fervent Christian who believed so much in God. These qualities are lacking in our students these days. These attributes can be inculcated in our students from the cradle (from the family). The family is the basic unit of any society. Many parents have left the training of their wards to teachers. We should be more proactive and more intentional about training our children in the fear of God from home.

During the inauguration of TLA, a book, ‘Understanding Medical School’, was launched in honour of Tinuade Sangolade. What are your thoughts about the book?

This book is the second edition by Dr Micheal Koku. The main difference between the first and second editions is the fact that personal experiences were shared by nine distinction medical students who have distinguished themselves in various capacities as leaders while navigating the University of Ibadan Medical School. I think the book will be instructive to not only medical students but any student who wants to excel.

Still on leadership. You are the president of the Oyo State chapter of the Medical Women Association of Nigeria (MWAN). When did you assume the role and how has the job been going so far?

I was inaugurated as the 17th President of the Medical Women Association of Nigeria, Oyo State Chapter, on 13th November, 2023. Before now, I have served in various capacities in the association over the years as the Young Doctors Forum (Female medical doctors less than 40 years old) Coordinator in Oyo State, General Secretary (two terms) and President-elect. The motto of the association is ‘Healing with the love of a mother’. This I believe I do daily in my relationship with people around me. My role as the president has been very demanding, but I have learnt to assign roles and carry along my executive. Together, we will be able to achieve more.

In what ways is the Oyo State chapter of MWAN assisting the Oyo State government in sensitising the masses on medical and mental issues affecting women and children in the state?

We are presently collaborating with the Oyo State Ministry of Health, Oyo State Ministry of Women Affairs, Oyo State Ministry of Education, the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS) and several media outlets to advocate for the well-being of the people of Oyo State. MWAN also gives health talks in secondary schools, markets, churches and mosques. Recently, we were able to screen over 70 women for cervical screening at the Adeoyo Specialist Hospital, Yemetu, Ibadan at no cost. We still have so many health programmes that will benefit the Oyo State populace.

Brain drain is a major challenge in the health sector across the country, which has led many doctors to leave Nigeria for better jobs in other countries. How is MWAN addressing this and other related challenges?

MWAN is very concerned with the well-being of our members. Therefore, we have a platform where we discuss issues and also encourage ourselves. Apart from this, we do organise webinars on managing stress with work, raising family, medical check-ups for female doctors, and ladies’ day out where we unwind. MWAN Oyo is also endowed with fantastic medical elders, some of whom are still in active service while others who have retired are always available when we need their assistance. We take pride in our medical elders because they are always available to mentor the younger doctors on how to navigate the medical profession as well as balance other spheres of life.

If you were the minister of health, which major problems in Nigerian medical schools would you face squarely and resolve once and for all?

Presently, there are very few medically qualified lecturers teaching in the Basic Medical Sciences (Anatomy, Biochemistry, and Physiology). I would love to have more medically qualified lecturers to teach medical students and this can only be achieved by encouraging this group of lecturers with incentives close to what their counterparts take as clinicians. I also think the non-medically qualified lecturers teaching medical students should be given a percentage as an incentive. In addition, the majority of our medical schools are not adequately funded and it takes a lot of resources to train a medical doctor. I will employ the Federal Government to provide funds for our laboratories so that our students can be on par with their counterparts in other parts of the world.

How do you manage the stress and challenges associated with your work as a medical doctor, lecturer, Oyo State MWAN president, and also as a wife and mother?

As the president of the MWAN Oyo State Chapter, I have learnt and imbibed the culture of delegation. Leadership is not only about the leader but also the ability to work together as a team. As a lecturer, I am passionate about teaching and research. So, I enjoy what I do, though I also take time to use my annual leave when due to rest. I am more of a researcher now than a clinician. So, my clinical duties are very minimal. Every woman has the gift of multitasking, so I have been able to manage my career with my roles as a wife and mother effectively with joy. I also relax by travelling and watching documentaries.