Minor fire incident at defence headquarters, normalcy restored ―​​ DDI

There was a minor fire outbreak at the defense headquarters, (DHQ) in Abuja on Monday.

This was contained in a statement made available to defence correspondents in Abuja by Director Defence Information, Major General Jimmy Akpor

Gen Akor who explained that the cause of the fire outbreak was unknown at the moment however stated that full investigation had commenced immediately by Military High Command adding that normalcy had also been restored.

The DDI explained further that the incident had been brought under control with the combined efforts of the military and Federal Fire Service personnel and resources while all personnel and civilian staff were also evacuated without injury or loss of life.

According to the DDI, ” We thank the Federal Fire Service and the entire public for the continued support and goodwill to the Armed Forces of Nigeria”.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘Dinosaur Experience’ Awaits Politicians Banking On Rigging In 2023 —Mike Igini, Ex-REC

Whenever the history of election in Nigeria, particularly in the Fourth Republic, is written, ample space will be devoted to the contributions of the immediate past Resident Electoral Commissioner in Akwa Ibom State…

VC Raises The Alarm As New Students Test Positive For Drugs

VICE Chancellor of Nigeria’s first Islamic faith-based university, Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, Professor Noah Yusuf, has advised the nation’s university vice-chancellors to screen prospective students on drug use before they mix and influence innocent ones…

Adebutu Opens Guber Campaign, Accuses Ogun Govt Of Plunging State Into Debt

THE Ogun State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Honourable Oladipupo Adebutu, has accused the Prince Dapo Abiodun-led All Progressives Congress (APC)…

APC Has Spoilt Christmas For Nigerians — Ayu

THE presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has promised the people of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) that a federal government under him as president…





FLICKERS: Charlatanism At Chatham House

The power in the hands of the voter is almost equal to the power of the African witch. In Africa, witchraftery is a powerful occult that gives its initiates the power of life and death. In Yoruba epistemology which promotes the witch to an almost imperial realm…