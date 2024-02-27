The Federal Executive Council (FEC), after twelve years, has given the go-ahead for full implementation of aspects of the 2012 Stephen Oronsaye Report.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris who disclosed this to the public said it was done in a bold move and consistent with the president’s courage to do what is right for Nigeria and reduce the cost of governance.

Consequently, some agencies will be merged, subsumed, relocated and scrapped. Here is a full list of all the affected agencies.

Agencies to be merged

National Agency for Control of HIV/AIDS (NACA) to be merged with the Centre for Disease Control in the Federal Ministry of Health. National Emergency Management Agency to be merged with the National Commission for Refugee Migration and Internally Displaced Persons The Directorate of Technical Cooperation in Africa to be merged with the Directorate of Technical Aid and to function as a department in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission to be merged with the Bureau for Public Enterprises; Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission to be merged with the Nigerian Export Promotion Council; National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure to be merged with National Centre for Agriculture Mechanization and Project Development Institute. The National Biotechnology Development Agency to be merged with the National Centre for Genetic Resource and Biotechnology National Institute for Leather Science Technology to be merged with the National Institute for Chemical Technology The Nomadic Education Commission merged with the National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult Education and Non-formal Education. The Federal Radio Corporation to be merged with the Voice of Nigeria The National Commission for Museum and Monuments to be merged with the National Gallery of Arts The National Theatre to be merged with the National Troupe of Nigeria The National Metrological Development Centre to be merged with the National Metrological Training Institute. The Nigerian Army University, Biu, to be merged with the Nigerian Defence Academy, to function as a faculty within the Nigerian Defence Academy; Air Force Institute of Technology also to be merged with the Nigerian Defence Academy, to function as a faculty of Nigerian Defence Academy.

Agencies To Be Subsumed

The Service Compact with Nigeria (SERVICOM) to be subsumed to function as a department under the Bureau for Public Service Reform The Border Communities Development Agency to be subsumed to function as a department under the National Boundary Commission. The National Salaries Income and Wages Commission to be subsumed into the Revenue Mobilization and Fiscal Allocation Commission. The Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution to be subsumed under the Institute for International Affairs; The Public Complaints Commission to be subsumed under the National Human Rights Commission The Nigerian Institute for Trypanosomiasis to be subsumed into the Institute for Veterinary Research The National Medicine Development Agency to be subsumed under the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development. The National Intelligence Agency Pension Commission to be subsumed under the Nigerian Pension Commission. National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) to be subsumed into Ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy

Agencies To Be relocated

The Niger Delta Power Holding Company to be relocated to the Ministry of Power The National Agricultural Land Development Agency to be relocated to the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security The National Blood Service Commission to be converted into an agency and relocated to the Federal Ministry of Health The Nigerian Diaspora Commission to be converted into an agency and to be relocated to the Federal Ministry of Finance.

Agencies to be Scrapped