Plumber jailed four months for car theft

A Wuse Zone Six Chief Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday sentenced a 32-year-old plumber, Bartholomew Manassah, to four months imprisonment for attempted car theft.

The Magistrate, Linda Chidama, convicted Manassah after he pleaded guilty to a one-count charge of attempted theft.

Chidama, before sentencing the convict, asked him to show cause why he should not be convicted by the court.

Manassah, however, could not show any cause, he rather proceeded to ask for forgiveness.

Chidama said, “having admitted to the offence charged against you and having failed to show cause why you should not be convicted, I hereby convict you of the offence and sentence you to four months in the police detention facility without the option of fine.”

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Okonko Udoh, had told the court that the convict was arrested by some DSS operatives while he was attempting to steal the car on Dec. 12, 2019.

Udoh said the convict, a resident of Area 1, Garki, Abuja on the same date was caught with a pair of scissors as he was attempting to open a Honda Accord car with registration number BDA 612 AY, parked at Ekiti Close, Area 1, Garki, Abuja.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Section 288 of the Penal Code Law.

(NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Reps Approve $22.799bn External Loan, Revised 2020-2022 MTEF-FSP Amidst Protest

The House of Representatives on Tuesday approved Federal Government’s request to borrow $22.799 billion external loan and the revised Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Policy Paper (FSP), as South-East lawmakers protested exclusion from the new borrowing plan… Read full story

We Have Not Relaxed Ban On Religious Activities, 8pm To 5am Curfew Still In Force, Says Oyo Govt

The Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force, headed by Governor Seyi Makinde, stated on Tuesday that it was yet to relax the ban on religious activities and the curfew imposed as a result of the pandemic. A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Makinde, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, confirmed that the Task Force made its… Read full story