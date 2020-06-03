Kano confirms 12 additional COVID-19 cases, total now 970 

The Kano State government has confirmed 12 additional cases of COVID-19 in the state bring the total number of confirmed cases to 970 as on Tuesday.

The state ministry of health stated this in a tweet on Tuesday at exactly 11.50 pm.

The tweet stated that 21 patients who tested negative twice for COVID-19 were discharged from isolation centres in the state.

Also, the ministry disclosed that a total confirmed COVID-19 case in the state is 970 after sample tests of 4,818.

It would be recalled that a total of 286 patients have been discharged with 45 COVID-19 deaths recorded.

