Minister’s aides allegedly assault journalist, security staff at APC secretariat

There was commotion at the sprawling Blantyre Street, Wuse Area, the location of the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress on Thursday evening as security details attached to the Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory, Ramatu Tijani Aliyu, and policemen attached to the ruling party engaged in physical duel.

Investigation revealed that trouble started when one of the security aides of the Minister assaulted the Chief Security Officer at the party main gate over the latter refusal to open the gate promptly while the Minister’s convoy were on their way out.

Peeved by the action of the FCT Minister, policemen attached to the APC national secretariat rose in defence of the assaulted Chief Security Officer while colleagues of the already overwhelmed security aide of the Minister threatened to release gunshots.

Checks revealed that a cameraman with the Nigeria Television Authority, (NTA) was equally attacked for daring to take video shots of the unpleasant event at the party national secretariat.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The minister and her convoy later drove off amidst the apprehension and traffic gridlock.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Felix Morka confirmed the development in a telephone interview with Sunday Tribune.

Morka said the party has conducted its investigation but would not apportion blame.

He said: “We have conducted our investigation and would make it known, tomorrow ( Sunday). But I am not a judge and would not want to blame anybody. I will implore you to wait till tomorrow (Sunday) when we will make our findings known on the incident.”