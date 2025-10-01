Latest News

Minister, Goronyo, seeks unity, resilience on Nigeria’s Independence Day

Ola Sharon

The Minister of State for Works, Bello Goronyo, has said Nigeria’s Independence Day is not only a tribute to the sacrifices of the nation’s founding fathers but also a reminder of the unity and resilience of its people.

Goronyo stated this in his Independence Anniversary message on Wednesday in Abuja, where he also congratulated President Bola Tinubu and Nigerians at home and abroad.

“Independence is a call to renew our shared responsibility in building a stronger, more prosperous, and peaceful nation for generations to come.

“I urge both leaders and citizens to embrace patriotism and dedication to ensure that Nigeria continues to stand tall among the comity of nations.

“May this anniversary inspire us all to work together with renewed hope and commitment towards the growth and greatness of our dear country,” he said.

The minister also wished Nigerians a joyful celebration.

“Happy Independence Day, Nigeria! Long live Mr President. Long live the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he declared.

(NAN)

