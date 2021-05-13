Mimiko hails southern governors on insecurity, restructuring

Former Governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, has hailed the resolutions of Southern governors on restructuring, state of insecurity, open grazing and others issues, saying the move by the governor is commendable.

Mimiko, while commending the governors in a statement he personally signed, said the resolution of the Southern Governors’ Forum, to review the current state of the nation especially on the state of insecurity, activities of herdsmen, open grazing among others, showed that the governors had spoken with one voice.

He also called on the Southern governors to meet with their Northern counterparts in order to iron out grey areas in order to move the country forward.

Mimiko also applauded the Southern caucus of the National Assembly for throwing their weight behind the decisions of the governors, saying it is an indication that the nation is moving closer to a national consensus.

He said: “It’s all a reflection of the realization of the fact that the nation may be perching at the precipice, and of the urgent need to pull her back.

“The next step is for the Southern governors to meet with their Northern counterparts to iron out what may just be minor areas of difference in substance and timelines.

“There cannot be any reasonable arguments against decentralization of policing to ensure the emergence of compact and efficient sub-national forces under state (sub-national government control).

“There surely cannot be any disagreement amongst the Governors on the issue of devolution of resources from the centre.

“As a matter of fact, the present revenue allocation formula has long been statutorily due for review. New sources of revenue will surely be needed for state policing, and to address ongoing security challenges in the states.”

He noted that “the Governors’ Forum also recently took a position on open grazing in its virtual meeting of February 2021. In a communiqué issued after the meeting, the forum had noted: ‘The current system of herding mainly through open grazing is no longer sustainable, in view of growing urbanisation and population of the country.’

“That position has now been reiterated at the Asaba meeting, underscoring the need for, and urgency of implementation of remedial measures.

“Timelines and details of these measures can be worked out amongst the governors. The truth is, we may actually be closer to a national consensus on short to medium term solutions to our present challenges than we imagine. Let us act while there is still time.”

