FG to prosecute 400 suspected Boko Haram financiers

In addition to the prosecution of 400 suspected Boko Haram financiers, the Federal Government has taken more measures to counter the twin trouble of insurgency and insecurity in the country.

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) who stated this in a Sallah message also said the government will, through the Federal Ministry of Justice’s Complex Case Group, resuscitate and reinvigorate the existing special terrorism prosecution courts in the country.

This, he said will, in a statement issued on Thursday by his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Dr Umar Gwandu, bring to book all those found guilty so as to serve as deterrence to others.

The AGF said the Federal Government is committed to ending insecurity in the country.

While felicitating with Muslims faithful all over the world on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Fitr, Malami said Ramadan fast comes with numerous lessons including sincerity, honesty, commitment, sacrifice, selflessness, introspection and empathy, among others.

He urged Muslims, as they celebrate Eid-fitr to continue to be law-abiding, have sober reflection and exhibits the imbibed lessons learnt during the period of Ramadan fast.

The Minister salutes the commitment of clerics in enlightening their followers on various issues during the months urging them to maintain the tempo even beyond the period of Ramadan.

