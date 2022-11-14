Military releases names of wanted terror commanders, places N5m bounty

The Defence Headquarters on Monday released the names and identities of 19 terrorist commanders who have been terrorising the North East, North West and North Central zone of the country.

The Military High Command said it would give N5 million to any Nigerian who has information on how the terrorists can be captured.

The military, according to the Director, Defence Information, Maj.-Gen. Jimmy Akpor, urged the public with relevant information to contact 09135904467.

Maj-Gen Akpor gave the names of the terrorists as follows;

SANI DANGOTE – ORIGIN: Dumbarum Village. Zurmi LGA of Zamfara States.

BELLO TURJI GUDDA – ORIGIN: FAKAI Village of Zamfara State.

LEKO – ORIGIN: MOZOJ VIllage, Mutazu LSA of Katsina State

DOGO NAHALI – ORIGIN: YAR TSAMIYAR JNO Village. Kankara LGA of Katsina State

HALILU SUBUBU – ORIGIN: SUBUBU Village in MARADUN LGA of Zamfara State.

NAGONA – ORIGIN: ANGWAN GALADIMA in ISA LOA of SOKOTO State.

NASANDA – ORIGIN: Kwashabawa, Village in Zurmi LGA of Zamara State.

ISIYA KWASHEN GARWA – ORIGIN: KAMFANIN Daudawa Village of Faskari, Katsina State.

ALI KACHALLA aka ALI KAWAJE – ORIGIN: KUYAMBARA VILLAGE in Danaadau MARU LGA of Zamfara State

ABU RADDE – ORIGIN: VARANDA Village in Batsari LGA Katsina State.





DAN-DA – ORIGIN: VARANDA Village in Batsari LGA of Katsina State

SANI GURGU – ORIGIN: VARANDA Village in Batsari LGA of Katsina State

UMARU DAN NIGERIA – ORIGIN: RAFI VIllage. MADA District in GUSAULGA of

NAGALA – ORIGIN: MARU LGA of Zamfara State

ALHAJI ADO ALIERO – ORIGIN: YANKUZO Village Tsafe LGA of Zamfara State

MONORE – ORIGIN: YANTUMAKI Village, Dan LGA of Katona Stata

GWASKA DANKARAMI – ORIGIN: SHAMUSHELE Village in Zuri LGA of Zamfara State

BALERI – ORIGIN: SHINKAFI LGA of Zamfera State

MAMUDU TAINANGE – ORIGIN VARANDA Village in Batsari LGA of Katsina State

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE