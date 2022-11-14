[UPDATE] Biafra: Court puts off Nnamdi Kanu’s terrorism trial indefinitely

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Monday adjourned indefinitely the trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu in the terrorism charges preferred against him by the Federal Government.

The trial Judge, Justice Binta Nyako put off the trial sine-die at the instance of Kanu pending the resolution of the Federal Government’s appeal against the October 13 judgment of the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division that discharged him from the charges.

The Federal Government’s appeal seeking a reversal of the Court of Appeal judgment is pending before the Supreme Court.

Two other cases billed for hearing before the court were also put off indefinitely for the same reason.

Meanwhile, the Biafran national agitator, on Monday refused to appear before a Federal High Court in Abuja in protest against the Federal Government’s refusal to obey a Court of Appeal judgment that ordered his release from detention.

The refusal to honour the trial court was conveyed to Justice Binta Nyako by the Federal Government counsel, Mr Mohammed Abubakar, who informed the court that all entreaties made to persuade Kanu to have a change of heart were rebuffed.

The IPOB leader was said to have stood his ground not to appear in court until the October 13 judgment of the Court of Appeal is respected and obeyed by releasing him from the custody of the Department of the State Service DSS in Abuja.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Respond To $460,000 Forfeiture To US Allegation, Atiku/Okowa Campaign Challenges Tinubu

The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation has challenged the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to come out boldly…

NSF: Fire Incident Reported At Asaba Stadium

Barely three days after part of a storey building at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba collapsed, another building under construction was on Sunday razed by fire…

2023: Obi’s Plan To Transform Nigeria To Production Centre

The state of a nation’s economy largely determines the quality of life enjoyed by its citizens. With high unemployment rate, rising poverty rate, epileptic power supply, huge infrastructure deficit…





(UPDATE) Biafra: Court puts off Nnamdi Kanu’s terrorism trial indefinitely