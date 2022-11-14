Court disqualifies Akwa Ibom APC guber candidate

A Federal High Court sitting in Uyo has today disqualified, Akan Udofia as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the 2023 governorship election in Akwa Ibom State.

Tribune Online gathered that the Court maintained that Mr Udofia is not qualified to contest the primary election under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state and ordered the conduct of a fresh governorship primary in 14 days.

