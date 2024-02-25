The Nigerian Air Force School of Medical Sciences and Aviation Medicine (NAFSMSAM) in Kaduna has trained and graduated a new set of 47 medical personnel following their completion of an intensive four-week training program.

The comprehensive skills upgrade targeted Air Force Medical personnel with qualifications as Pharmacy Technician, Medical Laboratory Technician, X-ray Technician, Dental Technician, Preventive Health Technician, Dietetics Technician, Medical Records Technician, and Veterinary Assistance.

In his speech during the graduation ceremony, the Special Guest of Honour who is also the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Bala Abubakar, represented by the Air Officer Commanding, Air Training Command, Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Nnamdi Ananaba, congratulated the graduands on their successful completion of the rigorous courses.

He emphasised that while the graduation marked the culmination of their training phase, it also symbolized the commencement of a new chapter requiring unwavering commitment and dedication to service in order to achieve the overall operational objectives of the NAF in ensuring national security.

Air Marshal Abubakar urged the graduands to apply their newly acquired skills and knowledge with innovation, focus, determination, and discipline, emphasizing his administration’s unwavering commitment to prioritize the health and well-being of personnel in order to bequeath a healthy and agile fighting force that is ready to tackle the current security challenges in the nation.

He commended the leadership of the School for a job welldone.

Furthermore, the Chief of Medical Services (CMS), AVM Anthony Ekpe commended the CAS for his dedication to advancing deliberate training and mission-focused force development within NAF.

He highlighted the tangible benefits of this initiative, particularly in areas of capacity building for the medical personnel, providing essential allowances, accreditation of the NAF School of Nursing, and enhancing public health and humanitarian services.

ALSO READ: Ex-Gov Nyame expresses concern over growing insecurity in Taraba

The CMS encouraged the graduates to uphold the ethos of quality healthcare provision and strive for excellence in their respective medical specialities.

He emphasized that demonstrating patriotism, discipline, and dedication to their duties is the most meaningful way to honour the substantial investment made in their training by the NAF.

In his welcome address, the Commandant of NAFSMSAM, Air Commodore Rilwanu Abdullahi emphasized that the courses’ strategic design is to equip the participants with essential knowledge and skills to operate as supervisors in their various medical specialties, while also qualifying them for a high-skill level for career progression in the NAF.

The Commandant revealed that the School has trained four sets of upgrading courses since inception as the gathering witnessed the graduation of the fifth set. He further stated that with the unwavering support of the CAS, the school will soon commence regular allied medical courses.

Speaking further, the Commandant expressed his gratitude to the Chief of Air Staff for approving the integration of the Air Mobile and First Aid Unit (AMFAU) with NAFSMSAM.

The AMFAU is a life support and emergency training unit established by the German Technical Assistance Group (GTAG) to enhance realistic training programmes for both medical and non-medical personnel in both emergency medical response and tactical combat casualty care.

Looking ahead, the Commandant expressed confidence that the services provided by AMFAU will be extended to sister services, cadets from the Nigerian Defence Academy, Universities, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Polytechnics, Civil Organisations, and Governmental Institutions in order to enhance their emergency response capabilities.

Highlights of the graduation ceremony featured a short demonstration by the graduating students on Airway Management, CPR, techniques, Combat Patient Assessment utilizing the MARCH sequence, and an overview of the 12 golden steps in managing medical emergencies.

Noteworthy achievers among the graduands also received awards in recognition of their outstanding performance in various courses.