Former governor of Taraba State, Rev. Jolly Nyame on Sunday decried the continued growing insecurity in Taraba, stating that the situation was hampering development in the state.

Nyame while interacting with the Paramount ruler of the Kwararafa kingdom, (Aku Uka) of Wukari, HRM. Ishaku Manu Ali Ada, and that of Donga, HRM. Amb. Sanvala Varzoa Shimbura, (Gara Donga), expressed that the situation has hampered development that would have placed Taraba on the global map of development.

The former governor appealed for coexistence among citizens to avert ethnic segregation, attract investors for development and bring Taraba to her old days of greatness.

“I am saddened by the growing insecurity in Taraba. I must say that the situation has taken the state behind the League of Development.

“I wish to appeal for peace among citizens. I wish to also appeal for coexistence among ethnic to attract investors for development that would bring Taraba to her days of greatness.

I am worried because insecurity and general sentiments of ethnicity has hampered development in Taraba which would have place the state on the global map of development.

“You have a vital role as traditional rulers that would bring permanent peace in our society. You have direct link to the youth who are major perpetrators of violence that grows to general security threat. I want Taraba to be great again. I want to see a Taraba that investors would always crave to come and invest, create job opportunities for Youths and women, boost development and improve the living standard of the citizens.

“I am here to also condole with you and the entire Taraba state traditional council over the demise of your predecessors. I was not privilege to attend their funerals but I believe that they are in the kingdom of God. They were peace advocates, and I want you to emulate them by preaching the gospel of peace with action and reality to bring Taraba to her days of togetherness” Ex- governore Nyame advocated.

In their responses, HRM. (Aku Uka) of Wukari, Ishaku Manu Ali Ada, and the (Gara Donga), HRM. Amb. Sanvala Varzoa Shimbura, pledged to use their position to preach the gospel of peace, since it was believed to be the key for development.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE