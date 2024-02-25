Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have made significant strides in dismantling an organized criminal network responsible for the recent importation of illicit drugs and arms.

The agency uncovered a sophisticated criminal syndicate responsible for the importation of two containers laden with illicit drugs and assorted arms from Durban, South Africa, to the Tincan seaport in Lagos.

The arrests include a clearing and notify party, Falowo Samuel Kayode, a dock worker identified as Anjorin Idowu, and Uzairu Ahmed Iguda, who holds a position of authority at the Five Star terminal within the port. Additionally, Mohammed Muktar Sule, alias “organizer,” suspected to be a crucial figure within the syndicate, remains at large.

Also, the NDLEA conducted raids and operations across various states, resulting in the arrest of individuals involved in drug-related activities.

Notable arrests include a sales girl and the owner of a drug joint in Edo State, a grandpa found with a significant quantity of cannabis, and individuals caught trafficking opioids in different parts of the country.

Efforts are underway to apprehend other suspects connected to the criminal network, Femi Babafemi, Director, Media & Advocacy NDLEA Headquarters disclosed these on Sunday in a statement.

According to the statement, during joint examinations of the containers, a substantial quantity of cocaine and Colorado, a synthetic strain of cannabis, along with other illegal items, were seized.

Further investigations led to the discovery of additional illicit drugs concealed in empty containers at the Five Star terminal. The total weight of the seized drugs amounted to 1,044.29kg.

Furthermore, interceptions of drug consignments destined for international destinations were made at courier firms in Lagos. Cocaine concealed in canvas shoes bound for the UK and ecstasy hidden in a body cream container intended for Cyprus were seized by NDLEA operatives.

In response to the escalating drug menace, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) said the commands nationwide intensified their War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) advocacy efforts, conducting sensitization lectures and engaging with local communities and leaders to address drug demand reduction.

He said, “to a combined team of specialized units of the agency to unravel those behind the importation of the large consignments of the illicit drugs, ongoing investigations have led to the discovery of more bags of Colorado weighing 192.7kg, a pistol, and rounds of ammunition removed from the container, MSCU 4581770 and hidden in an empty container before the 100 percent joint examination at the Five Star terminal. As a result, two suspects: Uzairu Ahmed Iguda who is in charge of the terminal’s container positioning and stacking, and Anjorin Idowu who is a dock worker in the terminal have been arrested.

“Another suspect, Mohammed Muktar Sule (alias organizer) now at large, is also a dock worker in the terminal. Investigations reveal that the three suspects conspired with the agent and notify party, Falowo Samuel Kavode to remove the 192.7kg Colorado, pistol and rounds of ammunition from the container to an empty container in the terminal.

“The latest seizure brings the total recovered from the two containers to 56.39kg of cocaine and 987.9kg of Colorado with a combined weight of 1,044.29kg. Investigations have also revealed three kingpins believed to be based in South Africa and connected with the importation of the containers. They include: Odeyemi Taiwo Emmanuel; Akinyemi Olavinka and Adebayo Adewole Emmanuel who are now on the Agency’s wanted list.

“In Edo state, NDLEA officers on Tuesday 20th February raided a drug joint under powerline off Etete road, GRA Benin city where they arrested a sales girl, Jessica Destiny, 24, and recovered assorted illicit drugs. A follow up operation the following day led to the arrest of the owner of the joint, 36-year-old Ibrahim Sani who is the Commander, Arewa Association Vigilantes in the area.”

