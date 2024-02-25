The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Ayodele, on Sunday, said Nigerians are suffering from what he described as “Emilokan syndrome” following the prevailing hardship in the country.

He equally advised President Tinubu not to listen to Vice President, Kashim Shettima and Senate President, Godswill Akpabio’s statement describing the recent protests against hardship as sponsored.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele made it known that people are suffering and this informed their decision to storm the streets to express their grievances.

He explained that the VP and Senate president are only deceiving the president and trying to talk him out of reality.

He blasted the duo for being insensitive to the feelings of Nigerians and reducing their grievances to mere political talks when the government is supposed to be catering for the needs of its citizens.

‘’The country needs urgent action otherwise Nigeria will continue to experience difficulty. Tinubu should not mind those who are deceiving him, people are in pain and no one is sponsoring any protest. People are angry and feeling the heat of the economy. Tinubu should ignore any side talks that are not relevant to what is happening at this moment, everything is upside down.

‘’Tinubu should act before it’s too late. Akpabio’s statement about the protest isn’t a wise talk, it’s simply insensitive. I am begging Tinubu not to allow dollars to get to N2,500 because the response will not be too good. With the way things are going, it may get to that amount by March. Nigeria has never experienced this kind of exponential price increment before, it’s really sad. Before now, if you have N10 million you are a millionaire but now, that amount cannot even build a house now unlike before.

‘’Shetimma and Akpabio saying protests are sponsored is out of character. Nobody is sponsoring anything, the people are just hungry and these are what God said will happen in your government. Nigeria doesn’t deserve such irrelevant statements now. Instead of blaming people, your government should get to work.‘’

In addition to the solutions Primate Ayodele has proffered, the man of God advised President Tinubu to sack the minister of power, Bayo Adelabu if he wants to reform the sector. He explained that the effectiveness of the sector will go a long way in reducing the hardship faced in the country but Adelabu doesn’t seem fit for the job.

Continuing, he made it known that if care isn’t, Petrol will become N1,200 per litre, sachet water will cost N50, and transporters, bakers will go on strike because they won’t be able to keep up with the economic hardship.

‘’You should quickly embrace local manufacturers and allow electricity to be effective in the country. Tinubu should sack the minister of power, Bayo Adelabu if he wants to reform the power sector. State of emergency should be declared in that sector because nothing is happening. If there’s power supply, this hardship will be minimal. Petrol is expensive and if care isn’t taken, petrol will go to N1,200/Litre, sachet water can go to N50 per one, transporters and bakers can even go on strike if care isn’t taken.

‘’President Tinubu should act before everything gets out of hand, I see darkness covering the surface of the sun, this is indeed a perilous time for the country. The government should act fast so the country will not move into a state of emergency that will affect the rich and poor, a situation where the state government will not be able to pay salaries.

‘’Hunger is killing people now, many people cannot afford to eat twice a day. Christians have started fasting now and Muslims will begin soon, the price of food will increase again, it’s sad.’’

Furthermore, Primate Ayodele revealed that Nigeria is suffering from the ‘Emilokan’ syndrome which was President Tinubu’s campaign mantra. Ayodele, who has said before that the mantra is highly spiritual, explained that the spirit behind ‘Emilokan’ must be appeased before Tinubu can get it right.

‘’Nigeria is suffering from Emilokan syndrome and it must be taken care of spiritually otherwise the implication of Emilokan will explode the country. The Spirit of ‘Emilokan’ must be appeased before Tinubu can get it right. You may not take my words seriously but later you will understand it. ‘Emilokan’ isn’t physical; it’s mysterious and highly spiritual. They need to really look into it.

‘’Let us put dollars aside and get an immediate solution otherwise, people will go spiritual. As Nigerians, let’s pray for President Tinubu’s health so he can have the strength to do the right thing. I’m not an advocate of Muslim-Muslim ticket or Emilokan, I warned Nigerians but they didn’t listen.’’

Primate Ayodele also asserted that President Tinubu needs more efficient hands in government and that it’s time for ministers to be working overnight till they get a solution to the country’s economic crisis. He advised President Tinubu to quickly work on a solution before the situation gets out of hand.

‘’President Tinubu needs more efficient hands in his government. We need overnight ministers and aides, our issues have passed day time, don’t ignore any advice at this moment. The country is sitting on gunpowder and is about to explode. There’s solution to our problem inside our problem; If Tinubu can inject N3 Trillion into the economy and buy food items to be sold at a cheaper rate to the people, invest it into agriculture for certain period of time, the hardship will be reduced.

‘’I am not saying Tinubu should like me but he shouldn’t ignore my words for the benefit of the country. He shouldn’t let it get to a stage where we will be seeing dead bodies on the street as a result of hunger.“