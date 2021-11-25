Military operations have reduced IPOB’s activities drastically ― DHQ

The Military High Command, on Thursday, said that the operations, both kinetic and non-kinetic of the Armed Forces of Nigeria in conjunction with other security forces have drastically reduced the activities of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB and the Eastern Security Network ESN in the South-Eastern part of the country in the recent weeks.

The Director Defence Media Operations, DDMO, Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko, disclosed this in Abuja while briefing Defence Correspondents on the operational activities of the military against Insurgency activities across the six geo-political zones

He declared that nation’s gallant troops have remained undaunted and determined in their quest to attain sustainable peace in the country despite some setbacks recorded as another batch of 996 Boko Haram Haram/ISWAP terrorist fighters have Surrendered to the troops while over 90 criminal elements were eliminated

According to him, “however, pockets of incidents were recorded in some locations at; Oru-West Local Government Area of Imo State and Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.”

He explained that during the period under review, Troops responded to distress calls and carried out raid operations on some IPOB enclaves in the area.

According to him, “during some of these operations, troops arrested one of the IPOB secretaries, Mr Obinna Nwite and recovered 4 pistols, 3 long barrel guns, 18 rounds of assorted ammunition and minutes of meeting book, containing some names of IPOB members.

“The arrested IPOB/ESN militia and all recovered items have been handed over to appropriate prosecuting agencies for further action.

On Operation SAFE HAVEN, he said that troops of the outfit have in Jos, Plateau State extensively executed various land and air operations in different locations across its area of responsibility.

He said that some of the operations were conducted at villages and towns under Bassa, Bokkos, Jos South, Mangu, Riyom, Barki Ladi, Shendam and Jos North Local Government Areas of the State.

He said the operations were also extended to other locations at villages and towns in Jama’a, Kaura and Zangon Kataf Local Government Areas in Kaduna State.

He added that in the course of these operations, troops amicably resolved farmers/herders clashes and averted a bloody clash between two families over land disputes.

According to him, “troops also rescued some kidnapped civilians and arrested criminal elements; including one Mr John Paul who deals in weapons and owns a mini factory where arms and ammunition are fabricated.

“Additionally, troops neutralised some criminal elements and recovered several arms and ammunition within the period

“Cumulatively, a total of six assorted arms, 13 rounds of 7.62mm, as well as several sacks of cannabis Sativa and 200 livestock among other items, were recovered. Also, 38 victims of armed bandits’ attacks and kidnap incidents were rescued and 45 criminal elements arrested, while 3 were neutralised within the period.”

Speaking on Operation HADIN KAI, DDMO disclosed that over 50 terrorists have been neutralised and several of their combat equipment, including gun trucks and other weapons, were destroyed.

According to him, “In related developments, troops in Baga town arrested a notorious terrorist named, Mr Haladu Saleh who has been on security forces wanted list since 2018. Similarly, along Bukarti – Yusufari road and Maima Hari Checkpoint along Biu – Damboa road, troops intercepted and impounded Boko Haram terrorists’ logistics supplies

“Following credible intelligence on terrorists’ activities in Karawar village, troops raided their enclave and recovered arms and ammunition as well as assorted drugs and arrested 2 drug peddlers named; Mr Ezekiel Karson and Galadima Bako with large quantities of cannabis Sativa. In the course of these operations, no fewer than 90 terrorists were neutralized and 21 of them were arrested.

“Also, 98 assorted weapons, including AK-47 rifles and 2,589 rounds of ammunition were recovered within the period. Additionally, 7 kidnapped civilians were rescued, while a total of 996 Boko Haram elements and their families comprising 203 adult males, 302 adult females and 491 children surrendered to their own troops at different locations in Borno State.

“All recovered items have been handled appropriately and rescued persons reunited with their families, while arrested and surrendered terrorists have been profiled and handed over to appropriate authorities for further action.”

He pointed out that the efforts of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies, both kinetic and non-kinetic have continued to yield attendant results as the Terorrists elements and their collaborators were surrendering to troops on a daily basis.

While appreciating the massive supports of the members of the Public and the Press in the fight against insurancy activities, he assured that the military would continue to remain steadfast in the fight against all forms of criminalities across the country with a view to restoring peace to the troubled zones in the land.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.Military operations have reduced IPOB’s activities drastically ― DHQ

Military operations have reduced IPOB’s activities drastically ― DHQ