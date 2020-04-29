Military kills 11 Boko Haram insurgents, recovers arms, ammunition

Nigerian troops have again killed another batch of 11 Boko Haram insurgents in the renewed operations against insurgents activities in the North-East

This was contained in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, on the activities of the Armed forces of Nigeria in the last few days.

According to the statement, “on 22 April, 2020, troops of 121 Task Force Battalion under 26 TF Brigade while in ambush position, made contact with the terrorists at crossing point Pulka-Firgi road and one of the Boko Haram insurgents was killed.

It stated that in the process, one AK-47 rifle was recovered along with a motorcycle painted in military colour and one locally fabricated hand grenade.

It further explained that similarly, on 24 April, troops deployed at Gwoza, while on night ambush operations came in contact with some of the terrorists attempting to cross through the Mandara mountains to Sambisa Forest and in the ensuing firefight, two of them were killed while several others escaped with gunshot wounds.

It revealed that during the gun duel, a bicycle and two copies of the Holy Qur’an with clothing items were recovered.

In the same vein, the statement said that on Monday, troops of Echo Company 114 again engaged the Boko Haram insurgents who fled due to superior fire power from the troops during which of the two insurgents were killed.

It further added that the troops deployed at Kumshe under 21 Special Armoured Brigade engaged insurgents in a fierce firefight during which one soldier paid the supreme sacrifice while another sustained gunshot wound.

It however revealed three of terrorists were killed while one motorcycle captured as others were suspected to have fled with life threatening injuries.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Islamic Teacher Who Keeps Over 500 Almajiri Girls And Boys Together Inside Mud House Arrested

An Islamic teacher who allegedly keeps over 500 boys and girls as almajiri in Zaria, Kaduna State, has been arrested and is currently being interrogated by the police. This was disclosed by the state Commissioner for Human Development and Social Services, Hajiya Hafsat Baba, while speaking with newsmen in Kaduna on Tuesday… Read full story

COVID-19: First Set Of Nigerians Abroad To Be Evacuated On Monday ― Foreign Affairs Minister

After several weeks of disappointment, the first set of Nigerians abroad anxious to return to the country would be evacuated by next Monday. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama made the disclosure on Tuesday at the weekly PTF briefing on COVID-19… Read full story

IG Orders Deployment Of Four CPs To Adamawa, Imo, Plateau, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police (IG), Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the posting of four Commissioners of Police (CPs) to states and police formation. The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja… Read full story

COVID-19: Sokoto Records Three Deaths As Cases Hit 19

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal has announced that three persons have died in the state as a result of coronavirus (COVID-19). The governor also disclosed that nine persons who had contact with the second confirmed COVID-19 patient in the state have also tested positive… Read full story